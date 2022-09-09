Alien Gear Holsters Ultimate Hunting Season Prize Pack Giveaway

Post Falls, Idaho (Ammoland.com) – Alien Gear Holsters®, designers and manufacturers of American-made holsters and firearms accessories, have pulled together with some of the top brands in the industry to create the ultimate hunting season giveaway for 2022.

Included in this incredible package are:

A Taurus Tracker

A Rossi R92 Rifle 44 Mag 16″, 8-rds

Eberlestock Vapor 500 w/ Scabbard

Vortex Diamondback HD 2000 Rangefinder

Vortex Diamondback HD 16 – 48 X 65 Spotting Scope

Vortex Viper HD 10 X 42 Binoculars

Tactacam Spotter LR Spotting Scope Camera

A 103 Skinner Knife and A 657 Pursuit Large Guthook Knife

Shot IQ Precision Pistol Course from Joel Turner

A Quake Kits Reasonably Prepared Emergency Kit

Aid-PAK Gen-2 from Urban Medical Gear

O-Light Javelot Turbo Light and Mounting Hardware w/ Remote Switch

Alien Gear Holsters Cloak Chest Holster and Cloak Slide Holster

Bigfoot Gun Belts OD Green Tactical Belt

It’s easy to enter by filling out a form online. Eligible participants have until Sept. 30, 2022, to enter for a random chance to win this ultimate hunting package.

“We are excited to partner with so many great outdoor brands for this 2022 Hunting Giveaway,” Shawn Hostetter, CEO of Alien Gear Holsters, added. “All together this prize package is worth several thousand dollars and would make an incredible start to hunting season, or a fantastic gift for the hunter in the family this holiday season.”

