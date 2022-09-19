Anderson Mfg AR-15 Stripped Lower Receivers $50.00each..!! FREE SHIPPING

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli has a sale on Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 Stripped Lower Receivers for just $50.00 each with FREE shipping

Compare that to the same AR lower found here, and over here, even over here, all with the added shipping cost, then you see this is a sweet deal.

Anderson Mfg AR-15 Stripped Lower Receiver The Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 Stripped Lower Receiver is built to Mil-Spec out of forged 7075-T6 aluminum and precisely machined to ensure a tight fit of all your components. It is hardcoat anodized black but may have some machining marks or other scratches. Blemished lowers are an affordable way to get started on a new build and they make great platforms to practice your painting skills. Features: 7075-T6 forged aluminum

Type III hardcoat anodized black

Marked Multi-Cal

Open ear design

Accepts 3/4″ and 1″ Grip Screws

Non RF85 lower

Weight: 0.68 lbs

Made in Hebron, Kentucky Anderson Manufacturing builds rifles, pistols, and parts utilizing the latest in computerized manufacturing. By keeping manufacturing in house, Anderson can offer quality, American-made products at an affordable price, backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

The Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 Lower Receiver is well-reviewed:

