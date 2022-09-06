U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

You are putting in the extra hours. It is early Sunday morning and you are delivering Amazon priority packages. A man walking down the street runs up to you. He has a knife in his hands. He is yelling “Knife fight. Knife fight. Knife fight.” You’re armed. You present your concealed firearm and shoot your attacker. Your attacker runs away so you stop shooting. You back away and call 911 for help. Police arrive and you put your gun away. You give the officers a brief statement. The police find your attacker a few blocks away. EMS and officers take your attacker to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.

EMS says your attacker is high on drugs. He walks out of the hospital before he is treated. Witnesses again report your attacker to police as he tries to crawl into the storm drains on the street. Police arrest him again and this time take him to a different hospital where he is restrained and treated. Your attacker is charged with aggravated assault. You are not charged with a crime.

You’re returning home at 3:30 on Friday morning. You park your car and start walking to your apartment. You notice three men in a silver car driving around the parking lot. When you get to the apartment door, they stop their car and jump out with guns drawn. They tell you to hand everything over.

You’re carrying concealed tonight. You shoot the closest robber. The other robbers run before you can shoot them. One runs to the car and drives away. The second robber runs through the parking lot. You stay at the scene and call 911. When the police arrive, you give them a brief statement.

The news account says that the wounded robber was rushed to the hospital, but they don’t mention if his friends took him or if it was Emergency Medical Services who transported him. The news stories don’t mention if the police find your attacker’s gun at the scene. Your attacker dies at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police are looking for the two other robbers. You are not charged with a crime.

You’re at a large gas station/convenience store. It is 12:30 in the morning when a teenager threatens you. He has a knife and moves toward you. You’re carrying concealed. You present your firearm and shoot your attacker. Your attacker drops his knife so you stop shooting. You call 911 and ask for help.

When they arrive, you give a statement to the police. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital in critical condition. The police interview you and other witnesses who saw the attack. The police recover your attacker’s knife.

You are not charged with a crime. Your attacker died at the hospital. He was 16 years old.

You hear shouting outside. It is 4:30 in the morning and you go see what is happening. One of your neighbors has a baseball bat in his hand. A stranger wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a mask over his face and a knife in his hand attacks your neighbor. Your neighbor hits him with the baseball bat. Your neighbor backs away. The attacker moves forward again. This time you shoot the attacker. Now the attacker stops. He jumps over the security wall around your apartment complex and runs away. You and your neighbor call 911 and ask for help. The police are already on their way. You put your gun away and give a statement to the police when they arrive.

Your attacker was going from car to car inside the gated condominiums. Your neighbor asked him what he was doing and the intruder said he was looking for cigarettes. Police find your attacker at the nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg. He is arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

You are not charged with a crime.

The extended discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.