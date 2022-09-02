Big Horn Armory Introduces its 1st Tactical Lever-Action: BHA Model 89 Black Thunder

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to introduce its first tactical lever-action rifle, the Big Horn Armory Model 89 Black Thunder. Designated the Model 89BT, Black Thunder is optimally sized, perfectly configured, and chambered in powerful the .500 S&W Magnum. With its short 16.25” barrel, it is a quick-handling, rapid-shooting carbine that is perfect for hunting, home defense, or survival situations. Learn more about the Model 89 BT with our recent video.

The new Model 89BT’s robust design includes stainless-steel construction, heat-treated and coated with a black nitride finish, making it nearly impervious to corrosion. Black laminate stocks add strength and additional weather resistance, as well as no-nonsense aesthetics. The Model 89BT comes from the factory with hand-crafted, quality Skinner rear aperture adjustable sights, as well as, a factory-installed Scout Scope Mount rail perfect for Scout Scopes, red dot, or holographic sights.

To maximize the Model 89BT’s capabilities, it features an M-LOK rail on the front of the forend to mount lights, laser sights, or any other accessory. This provides an option for adding low light capability for appropriate hunting situations or decisive personal defense tools if needed. It also includes an energy-absorbing one-inch Pachmayr Decelerator butt pad, a tank-style muzzle brake, and a fiber optic front sight.

The .500 S&W Magnum chambering lets the Model 89BT shoot loads from 200 grains to a truck-stopping 700 grains. This incredible weight range, combined with the availability of almost any style and type of bullet imaginable, makes the Black Thunder capable of taking any game animal walking the planet.

Like all Model 89s, the Model 89BT comes with a hunter-friendly curved lever for comfortable, positive cycling of the action, even with gloved hands.

Model 89 Black Thunder Specifications:

Caliber: .500 S&W Magnum Magazine/Cylinder Capacity: 6 rounds Barrel Length: 16.25” Overall Length: 36” Weight: 7 lbs. 6 oz. Twist Rate: 1:24 Trigger Pull: Approx. 4 lbs. MSRP: $2,899

Big Horn Armory is now accepting orders for the new Model 89 Black Thunder. Call 307-586-3700 or email [email protected] to place your order.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, MeWe, LinkedIn, Parler, Locals, Twitter, or Rumble.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.