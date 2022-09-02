Gun Deals: BRN-180 Gen 2 18.5″ 223 Wylde Upper Receiver Assembly $700.92 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale that, combined with coupon code “SEPTEMBER75“, gets you the BRN-180 Gen 2 18.5” 223 Wylde Upper Receiver Assembly for just $700.92. you save close to $200.00 off MSRP. Use the coupon codes below to save more on other models.

To get this price, you need to add the BRN to your cart and a filler item ( we used a Luth-Ar Ar15 Pistol Grip Lock Washer, but it can be any item) to get your cart over $750.00, then apply the above coupon code. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

BRN-180® Upper Receiver Group Gen2 – Reliable Piston System Made Even More Versatile Designed in conjunction with PWS & FM Products, the Brownells BRN-180® Complete Upper Receiver is inspired by the Armalite® AR-180 of the 1960s. Developed as a successor to the original AR-15, the AR-180 was a civilianized version of the AR-18, itself an upgrade on the M16 platform. The BRN-180® incorporates many of the AR-18/AR-180 improvements – including its robust and reliable gas piston operating system. (Yes, the originators of the AR-15 / M16 eventually embraced a piston!) The BRN-180® Gen2 Upper Receiver Group improves upon the original BRN-180 with two main upgrades. First, all BRN-180® Upper Receivers now ship with an Adjustable Gas System, previously only found on the BRN-180S®. The operating mechanism, the short stroke gas piston concept remains the same, but the user can select between two settings, depending on their conditions and ammunition, to ensure smooth and consistent function. No more spare gas piston cup to worry about. In addition to the new Adjustable Gas System, the Handguard is now retaining with a single locking screw. This large screw provides ample locking force and ensures a more consistent handguard lockup than the previous mechanism. During extended firing, and the barrel heating up, this new locking system ensures the handguard retains alignment and rigidity with the upper receiver. Also, with this new takedown mechanism, the handguard can be removed to access the gas system without removing the internal components.

