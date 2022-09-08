Knife Deals: Buck Knives 293 Inertia Knife $39.99 33% OFF FREE S&H Options

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives with a web special price. 30% Off the Buck Knives 293 Inertia Knife now $39.99 with FREE shipping options

Buck Knives 293 Inertia Knife

Fast, smooth, and powerful – the Inertia springs open with a single flick of the thumb. This newly updated addition to our assisted opening family is constructed with a nylon, easy grip handle and a stainless steel frame lock. The drop point, tumbled blade locks in place when open for ultimate safety. A heavy-duty knife with an elegant look and the practicality you’ll love.

Comes with a stainless steel pocket clip.

This knife is prohibited from shipping to Canada. Please refer to our shipping policy for more information.

Assisted-Opening

With assisted-opening knives, the user initiates the blade opening, after which a mechanism completes the opening.

A safety lock prevents accidental blade opening – the user disengages it prior to blade opening, then re-engages after the blade is closed.

Liner Lock

A Liner Lock is a folding knife that locks open via a tensioned metal liner inside the handle. Similar to a Lockback, opening the blade activates the lock. Unlocking is achieved by placing the thumb on the front part of the liner and pushing to the left, which releases the blade. Liner locks are typically one hand open, one hand close. A blade thumbstud, flipper, or hole, enables one hand opening.

Made in the USA

At Buck, we are proud that this knife is made in the USA. The materials and workmanship involved in creating your knife will be done with the utmost care and will be free of defects.

Paul Bos Heat Treat

We are known for our blades. Buck Knives is a market leader in edge retention thanks to our steel selections and heat treat process pioneered by industry famous, Paul Bos, whose heat treating system has proven to be the best in the business. Each blade is put through a rigorous heat treat process and quality performance test. It is then tempered to the appropriate Rockwell Hardness through a heating, freezing, and reheating system. This gives you longer edge life, ease of resharpening, and a blade that will not fail you.

Forever Warranty

We warranty each and every Buck knife to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the knife, and we will repair or replace with a new knife, at our option, any Buck knife that is defective. Buck Knives does not warrant its products against normal wear, misuse, or product modifications. Buck Knives are not intended to be used

as hammers, chisels, pry bars, or screwdrivers.