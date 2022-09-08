Knife Deals: Buck Knives 293 Inertia Knife $39.99 33% OFF FREE S&H Options

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

Buck Knives 293 Inertia Knife Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives with a web special price. 30% Off the Buck Knives 293 Inertia Knife now $39.99 with FREE shipping options

Buck Knives 293 Inertia Knife

Fast, smooth, and powerful – the Inertia springs open with a single flick of the thumb. This newly updated addition to our assisted opening family is constructed with a nylon, easy grip handle and a stainless steel frame lock. The drop point, tumbled blade locks in place when open for ultimate safety. A heavy-duty knife with an elegant look and the practicality you’ll love.

Comes with a stainless steel pocket clip.

This knife is prohibited from shipping to Canada. Please refer to our shipping policy for more information.

Assisted-Opening

With assisted-opening knives, the user initiates the blade opening, after which a mechanism completes the opening.
A safety lock prevents accidental blade opening – the user disengages it prior to blade opening, then re-engages after the blade is closed.

Liner Lock

A Liner Lock is a folding knife that locks open via a tensioned metal liner inside the handle. Similar to a Lockback, opening the blade activates the lock. Unlocking is achieved by placing the thumb on the front part of the liner and pushing to the left, which releases the blade. Liner locks are typically one hand open, one hand close. A blade thumbstud, flipper, or hole, enables one hand opening.

Made in the USA

At Buck, we are proud that this knife is made in the USA. The materials and workmanship involved in creating your knife will be done with the utmost care and will be free of defects.

Paul Bos Heat Treat

We are known for our blades. Buck Knives is a market leader in edge retention thanks to our steel selections and heat treat process pioneered by industry famous, Paul Bos, whose heat treating system has proven to be the best in the business. Each blade is put through a rigorous heat treat process and quality performance test. It is then tempered to the appropriate Rockwell Hardness through a heating, freezing, and reheating system. This gives you longer edge life, ease of resharpening, and a blade that will not fail you.

Forever Warranty

We warranty each and every Buck knife to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the knife, and we will repair or replace with a new knife, at our option, any Buck knife that is defective. Buck Knives does not warrant its products against normal wear, misuse, or product modifications. Buck Knives are not intended to be used
as hammers, chisels, pry bars, or screwdrivers.

Knife Deals: Buck Knives 293 Inertia Knife $39.99 33% OFF FREE S&H Options

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mcharles

Good knives!
Conducting such reports is very time-consuming and you have to delve deep into the law. So, it is better to contact legit essay writing service. At university, I always wrote to the writers on StudyEssay.Many gun lovers turn to them to conduct reports on the need to legalize many weapons.

Last edited 1 month ago by mcharles
0
Ed

Is it truly made in the USA?
I purchased a Buck knife earlier this year with Made in China stamped on box and warranty paper.

0
Home Page | Recent Posts