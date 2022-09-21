Ammo InStock: CCI Rifle Benchrest Primers 1,000/Box ~ $149.99 Coupon CODE

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has rifle Primers in stock!! Get on them while you can. Pick up a 1000 PC box of CCI Rifle Benchrest Primers for $149.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND15” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders, but Hazardous shipping charges do apply.
CCI Rifle Benchrest Primers
In benchrest competition, there’s no such thing as a group that’s “too small.” Everything has to be tuned to the highest degree to produce match-winning results. That’s why CCI makes Benchrest primers. Only the most experienced skilled personnel put the priming mix in the cups, so you get the same flame, shot after shot. CCI also uses specially selected cups and anvils for added consistency. An independent researcher identified the use of CCI Benchrest primers as one of two factors that were the most significant contributors to tiny groups. We can’t add much to that!
- Incredibly consistent ignition power
- Selected metal parts
- Each primer marked with a “B” for quick identification
- Use the same data as CCI Standard (non-Magnum) primers
REMEMBER: There is a UPS Hazardous charge per package for powder or primers. Powder and primers may be shipped together in the same package. Powder, primers or ammunition may NOT be shipped out of the United States.
Ammo InStock: CCI Rifle Benchrest Primers 1,000/Box ~ $149.99 CODE
No F-ing Way!!! I will never do business with Brownells after seeing their price gouging and profiteering by way of the Covid B.S. scam.
I’m old enough to remember when you could buy 5000 primers for $30 . . . that was back in the mid ’70s. If it was only inflation, the current price would be maybe 6 or 7 times what it was back then, not 25 times higher.
And, sadly, aside from primers, Brownell’s isn’t the same company it was even 10 years ago.
And people were complaining when they were $85.00 lol
Absolutely absurd pricing! Brownie does it again. They seem to fascinated with the acronym BOHICA. They do sell reamers, don’t they?