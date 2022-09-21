Ammo InStock: CCI Rifle Benchrest Primers 1,000/Box ~ $149.99 Coupon CODE

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has rifle Primers in stock!! Get on them while you can. Pick up a 1000 PC box of CCI Rifle Benchrest Primers for $149.99 after coupon code “AMMOLAND15” at check out. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders, but Hazardous shipping charges do apply.

CCI Rifle Benchrest Primers

In benchrest competition, there’s no such thing as a group that’s “too small.” Everything has to be tuned to the highest degree to produce match-winning results. That’s why CCI makes Benchrest primers. Only the most experienced skilled personnel put the priming mix in the cups, so you get the same flame, shot after shot. CCI also uses specially selected cups and anvils for added consistency. An independent researcher identified the use of CCI Benchrest primers as one of two factors that were the most significant contributors to tiny groups. We can’t add much to that!

Incredibly consistent ignition power

Selected metal parts

Each primer marked with a “B” for quick identification

Use the same data as CCI Standard (non-Magnum) primers

REMEMBER: There is a UPS Hazardous charge per package for powder or primers. Powder and primers may be shipped together in the same package. Powder, primers or ammunition may NOT be shipped out of the United States.