Gun Deals: Charles Daly Honcho Tactical 12 Gauge Other Weapon $279.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a cheap price on the Charles Daly Honcho Tactical 12 Gauge Other Weapon for $$272.99 with FREE shipping. That is $67.00+ off the MSRP.

Charles Daly Honcho Tactical 12 Gauge In the world of home defense, the Charles Daly Honcho Tactical Semi-Auto firearm provides you options. This model of the Honcho features a 14″ barrel, black synthetic forend, and fixed blade front sight. It has a manual safety and gas-operated bolt. SPECIFICATIONS Brand Charles Daly

Series Tactical

Gauge 12 Gauge

Model Honcho

Capacity 4+1

Stock Material Synthetic

Action Pump

OAL 27″

Hand Right

Sights Fixed Blade Front

Chamber 3″

Barrel Finish Blued

Application Tactical

Includes Sling Attachment

Receiver Material Aluminum

Safety Manual Thumb

Stock Description Fixed Bird’s Head Grip

Barrel Description Steel

Barrel Length 14″

Max Capacity 4

Receiver Finish Black Anodized

Weight 4.40 lbs

Stock Finish Black

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!

Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.