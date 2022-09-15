Gun Deals: Charles Daly Honcho Tactical 12 Gauge Other Weapon $279.99 FREE S&H

Charles Daly Honcho Tactical 12 Gauge Sale sept2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co with a cheap price on the Charles Daly Honcho Tactical 12 Gauge Other Weapon for $$272.99 with FREE shipping. That is $67.00+ off the MSRP.

Charles Daly Honcho Tactical 12 Gauge

In the world of home defense, the Charles Daly Honcho Tactical Semi-Auto firearm provides you options. This model of the Honcho features a 14″ barrel, black synthetic forend, and fixed blade front sight. It has a manual safety and gas-operated bolt.

SPECIFICATIONS

Brand Charles Daly
Series Tactical
Gauge 12 Gauge
Model Honcho
Capacity 4+1
Stock Material Synthetic
Action Pump
OAL 27″
Hand Right
Sights Fixed Blade Front
Chamber 3″
Barrel Finish Blued
Application Tactical
Includes Sling Attachment
Receiver Material Aluminum
Safety Manual Thumb
Stock Description Fixed Bird’s Head Grip
Barrel Description Steel
Barrel Length 14″
Max Capacity 4
Receiver Finish Black Anodized
Weight 4.40 lbs
Stock Finish Black

