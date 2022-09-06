Gun Deals: Colombian Military Surplus Assorted Machete 5-Pack $26.99 FREE S&H Options

Colombian Military Surplus Assorted Machete 5 Pack may2020
Colombian Military Surplus Assorted Machete 5 Pack

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a sale on a five-pack of Colombian Military Surplus Machetes for just $26.99 with FREE Shipping on orders over $49.99. This is a great price and who does not need five Machetes when taking care of business? FYI blood stains can be tough to get out of….

From Sportsman’s Guide:

Handy grab bag assortment! Wield these blades of varying lengths from 12″ to 25″ to whack and hack dense foliage and blaze new trails through untamed wilderness. Or use these hand tools to slice open watermelons, coconuts and squash in a single blow! Styles may vary.

  • Military-tough steel blades
  • Lengths vary from 12″ to 25″
  • Wood or molded handles
  • Combat designed
  • Impact resistant
  • Condition: New, never issued
  • Recruit yours today!

Key Specifications

  • Blade Material: Steel
  • Handle Material: Wood or molded polymer
  • Blade Length: Varied, from 12″ to 25″

Condition: New, never issued

Totally Unrelated Machete Videos:

MS-Steve

ALL THAT machete “action”… and only one vato gets cut.

0
codenamedave

Dang somebody in the DR needs to invent gunpowder.

1
Bill

Looks like a great deal, however, when I go to checkout there is a shipping charge of $8.99! How did you get the free shipping?

2
Grigori

Did you order at least $49.99 worth of stuff?

0
Witold Pilecki

One of my favorite actors….Danny Trejo, as one of my favorite characters “Machete”

I would love to see a movie where Machete goes up against Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem).

1
USA

MS-13 will like this deal.
Don’t bring Machete to gun fight.

1
Andrew Strong

I’m getting an error with this code, stating it requires a minimum qualifying purchase total of 99 dollars.

0
Dave in Fairfax

Don’t use the code. If you aren’t a club member it’ll cost you 2 1/2 bucks more, still a good deal.

1
