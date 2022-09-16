Federal Ammunition Awarded 5-Year, $114M US Army Contract

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition has been awarded a 5-year contract to produce the United States Army’s 5.56mm training ammunition valued at $114 million dollars. AA40 5.56mm frangible ammunition is used by the U.S. military branches in rifles and carbines chambered for this caliber for training.
“This contract is historic,” said Jason Vanderbrink, President of Federal Ammunition. “It is the largest government contract awarded to Federal in its 100 years of operation and speaks volumes to the trust the United States military has in our American workforce assembling the best products for our servicemen and servicewomen.”
“Successfully executing on the AA40 contract requires large scale production capabilities combined with stringent quality control measures,” said Erik Carlson, Senior Director of Operations at Federal’s headquarters located in Anoka, MN. “Awards of this magnitude are validation of Federal’s committed workforce to meet these demands and provide the best ammunition possible for our U.S. Armed Forces time and time again.”
“Federal’s frangible training ammunition has been recognized as the best in the business by the United States military and this latest U.S. Army awarded contract continues that recognition,” said Vice President of Government Sales David Leis. “The ammunition is designed to disintegrate into small fragments on impact, minimizing over-penetrating and ricochet hazards, making it ideal for training purposes.”
Excellent. I always bought Lake City ammo and I have never had an FTF, out of at least 5,000 rounds, ever. I know it’s that much for a fact because that is what I have reloaded one time. I reloaded 10 of their cases seven times and trimmed them once when I was testing and not one cracked or separated loading them about 200fps below max. Great stuff. Our people need the best.
hope the make none…fjb says no civilian sales …so take the ammo plant apart,make it time consuming to repair
So I guess it is back to disassembled ammo. Well I have enough new unfired steel penetrator to last me a long time and was given a link to the projectiles so I can make more if necessary. The ammo will outlive the years I have left and the niece and nephew can have it along with the guns too and they want them it’s already been made clear to us not to sell them.
the way it is going that will be only way for guns to be ,other than a cnc and raw materials, thinking about teaching shop class parents in my neighborhood would be proud to have a gun made by their kids