Gun Deals: Foxtrot Mike Products FM9 9mm AR-15 Hybrid Pistol $519.99 ~ Exclusive

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms with the Foxtrot Mike Products FM9 9mm AR-15 Pistol for the exclusive price of $519.99.

Foxtrot Mike Products has, once again, stepped up to the plate on this 9mm AR Pistol configured with a Glock Style Magwell and Tri-lug muzzle device. The FM9 Hybrid features a hybrid polymer design combining the light weight of polymer and the durability of aluminum. It features aluminum inserts in all the high stress areas to prevent breakage allowing it to last thousands of rounds. It features a last round bolt hold open and completely ambidextrous controls. It comes fully assembled with a trigger, mag release and bolt release buttons and features an integral pistol grip. Build your Glock magazine compatible AR9 pistol caliber carbine today.

Features:

  • Upper Material: Billet 7075-T6 Aluminum
  • Lower Material: Polymer with Aluminum inserts
  • AR Pistol Caliber 9mm
  • Finish: Black
  • Compatibility: Mil-Spec Components

Foxtrot Mike Products has produced an AR pistol for anyone needing a smaller and much lighter gun. This rifle from Foxtrot Mike Products features a shortened 7″ barrel for an ultra compact package. Additionally, the Tri-Lug muzzle device extends past the M-LOK handrail allowing for the attachment of your favorite suppressor or tri-lug attachments. In their typical fashion, Foxtrot Mike Products created the FM9 AR pistol magazine well and upper feed ramps to be compatible with Glock magazines. However, it can still accommodate AR15 components such as triggers, grips, and different styles of safety selectors. Foxtrot Mike Products is known for making some of the most feature-rich and quality AR solutions. This collaborative work between Primary Arms and Foxtrot Mike Products is a tactical AR pistol solution you’ll be proud to own and excited to fire.

