Gun Free School Zones Remain Deadly, Thanks Democrats! ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- With all the talk after a school killing about “what to do,” you would think we would have come up with a solution by now?

Common sense tells us that securing our schools with armed security would keep our children and teachers safe. A step in the right direction may be repealing Joe Biden’s 1990 Gun Free School Zones Act and allowing those staff members and parents who would be inclined to carry to do so while on campus.

Democrats Vote NO Armed Security

Logical thinking people understand that the only way to stop a threat is to counteract it with equal or greater force at the time of the initial attack or prevent it from ever happening. Disarming the good guys has never resulted in anything but putting good people at risk, and a “Gun Free Zone” sign only makes the bad guy’s job easier. Senator Ted Cruz has recently introduced S. 4845, a bill that would make our schools safer by implementing armed security to protect our kids. As you may have guessed, Democrats opposed it.

The anti-gun folks double down on the same dangerous gun laws that restrict law-abiding citizens and have proven to do nothing to stop killers. They see killers ignoring gun laws, yet they never agree to take a different approach to stop them. Albert Einstein said, “insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result.” Is the political left insane, or do they have a different agenda?

Studies have shown that where there is more concealed carry, there is less crime and good guys with guns stop bad guys daily. Although the anti-gun crowd denies this fact, even they understand that they want a cop with a gun to come in and stop violent attacks when they’re the ones in danger. 2.5 million times per year in America, guns are used to save lives. So why do the gun-grabbers resist this fact?

It took police an hour to neutralize the Uvalde, TX killer, while parents outside the school begged police to go in and stop the attack. Violent perpetrators need to be stopped in their tracks, and the only effective way to do that is by citizens being able to protect themselves.

To understand why the political left refuses to support defending our kids and teachers in schools, we must first understand what would happen to their gun control agenda if school killings went away. If the problem of school killings were solved, the anti-gun lobby would have one less tool they could use in their pursuit of gun control.

The anti-gun folks will tell us they don’t want armed security at schools because they “don’t want the kids to feel like they are in jail.” I’ll bet if their kids were attacked, they would pray to our God the teacher had a gun.

We know how to solve the problem, but the political left continues to put our children in danger because real solutions to the problem of “human-violence” would take the focus off gun-control. High numbers of gun-related deaths in the south side of Chicago and other Democrat-run cities, along with high numbers of school killings, are fuel for gun control. After watching them double down on death repeatedly, do you think they give a damn about the kids?

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate, Host of The Loaded Mic, and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” book series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, Real America’s Voice, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.