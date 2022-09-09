Gun Deals: Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 Black Semi-Automatic Rifle 22LR $287.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Kentucky Gun Co has limited inventory on the Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 Black Semi-Automatic Rifle – 22 Long Rifle at just $287.99 with FREE shipping.
Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 Black Semi Automatic Rifle
Henry Survival Semi-Auto Rifle -Through the years the AR-7’s reputation for portability, ease of operation, and reliability has carried over to the civilian world. Today it’s a favorite of bush pilots, backpackers, and backcountry adventurers who, like their Air Force counterparts, need a rifle that’s easy to carry yet has the accuracy to reliably take down small game. Like the original Henry U.S. Survival Rifle, this innovative, semi-automatic model is lightweight (3.5 lbs.) and highly portable. At just 16.53 long, when all the components are stowed, it easily fits into the cargo area of a plane, boat or in a backpack. It’s chambered in .22 LR so you can carry a large quantity of ammunition without adding much weight to your gear. When disassembled the pieces fit inside the impact-resistant, water-resistant stock. Assembly is as easy as attaching the receiver to the stock, inserting the barrel, and screwing on the nut. In a few seconds, without any tools, the Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 is ready for action. It comes standard with a sturdy steel barrel covered in tough ABS plastic that’s coated with Teflon” for complete protection against corrosion. It’s engineered for perfect balance and the ability to maintain its tack-driving accuracy, even after thousands of rounds. The receiver is also coated with Teflon” for superior weatherproofing and waterproof protection, even in harsh saltwater environments. The updated receiver is grooved, making it easy to top off with your favorite optics. The Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 is available in two finishes, Black and Mossy Oak Break-Up Camo Pattern. All models are equipped with an adjustable rear sight and a blade front sight.
Gun Deals: Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 Black Semi-Automatic Rifle 22LR $287.99 FREE S&H
What’s the point of having the grooved receiver? If you want to stow the rifle in the stock you have to remove the optics. What they should do is put some optics on it and remold the stock insert so it fits without removal of the optics. I loved when James Bond used it in From Russia with Love. Who knew a .22LR could take out a helicopter. Yes I know it was the dropped grenade. 🙂
In that movie, they said Bond’s gun was a .25 calibre. Been looking for one in .25 calibre for decades and haven’t found one yet.
😀
Nice survival rifle but it is $100 to high considering actual production cost. Price because of sole source.
A Ruger 10/22 takedown with a MAGPUL floating stock could be less expensive and more useful.
They used to sell for that, maybe a bit more. You know inflation. Charter Arms used to make this version also. Not sure these days. lol
Doesn’t matter WHO makes this rifle, I will go with the Ruger takedown EVERY time. The now Henry manufactured firearm is a bargain-basement failure, I have owned them in the past. Didn’t matter WHO manufactured it they jamb (YES I bought various mags), filled with easy to break plastic parts like the front sight.. The square thread barrel nut wears/binds and is easily cross-threaded. IF all goes well and you don’t break the front sight off it is fairly accurate. It will float, for a while as you watch it go down stream till it finally sinks where you will… Read more »
Thanks for the info! Getting a Henry version has been on my “to-do” list for years. I heard the Henrys were far superior to the Charters. Based on your info, I think I will abstain from getting one of these.
Henry Arms probably has to factor into the cost the fact, they manufacture in New Jersey, where doing business costs more, as well as taxes are high.
Like I said.. No matter WHO makes it, it will ALWAYS be a $50.00 MAX, might work when needed weapon…”I” would NEVER place my life on the line with this “survival” gun.
Still waiting on the 22wmr version. Maybe someday ?
My brother just ordered one of these.
You should have given him the few extra dollars as a gift to buy the Ruger Takedown, it is a bulletproof design will last a lifetime, guaranteed !