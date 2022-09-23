‘Hizzoner’s’ Tantrum Exposes His Own Crime Control Failures

By Lawrence G. Keane

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams is becoming more like his predecessor every day. Mayor Adams campaigned on being a different kind of mayor than Bill de Blasio. One that would tackle the rising crime problem plaguing the city. Instead, he’s stolen a page from Mayor Bill de Blasio and instead of taking responsibility, he’s lashing out.

Temper tantrums against the firearm industry weren’t a good look for Mayor de Blasio. Turns out, it’s an even worse look than Mayor Adams’ virtue-signaling gun control get-up he wore to The Met Gala.

New Boss Same As The Old Boss

New Yorkers deserve more and must demand it from a mayor who was hired to defeat crime, not whine and deflect blame with outright lies. Mayor Adams delivered remarks to the National Press Club. He demanded the media hold the gun industry accountable for his own failures to curb crime in New York City. Nothing he said took responsibility for his own failures to do the job for which he was hired. New York City isn’t just crime-plagued. It is a criminal haven.

Mayor Adams is lying to the citizens of his city when he says firearm manufacturers are marketing guns to criminals and children. He’s a gun owner and a former police officer and knows better but he’s putting politics ahead of the truth. Mayor Adams knows that no one in America can legally purchase a gun at retail anywhere unless they pass an FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) verification. That means criminals and children are prohibited. The firearm industry serves those who obey the law. It also works to keep guns out of the hands of those who should never possess them, including criminals and children.

Industry Leading with Real Solutions

That’s why the firearm industry changed the law in 16 states and in Congress to make sure all disqualifying information is submitted to the FBI so the background check system works as intended. It’s also why the firearm industry partnered with 15,000 law enforcement agencies in all 50 states and five U.S. territories to distribute over 40 million free gun locks to make sure every gun owner can lock up their gun when they’re not in use. The firearm industry partners with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to prevent illegal straw purchases of firearms and improve security at firearm retailers to deter and prevent criminals from stealing guns.

Those are efforts paid for by the firearm industry. Gun manufacturers are investing in keeping guns out of criminals’ hands. Mayor Adams can’t honestly say the same thing.

Blame Game Repeat

His rant against the gun manufacturers and haranguing the media to “name-and-shame” companies and CEOs is a deflection of his failures to live up to the promises he made to New Yorkers.

Mayor Adams should demand media name the prosecutors that turn criminals back onto the street without accountability. He should demand the media name the politicians that write and sign laws to eliminate bail and push soft-on-crime policies that protect criminals and not victims. He should demand news outlets name the donors that fund the elections of district attorneys and attorneys general who won’t do their jobs.

Mayor Adams wants to blame an industry for his failures and the failures of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He refuses to speak the name of George Soros who funded DA Bragg’s election, along with other failing district attorneys including DA George Gascon and recalled DA Chesa Boudin.

Broken Promises

Mayor Adams broke his promise to New York City. He hasn’t made the city safer. He’s ceded it to the criminals. He’s allowed overall crime in New York City to soar 30 percent from one year ago. The NYPD is doing its part, making nearly 3,000 arrests of criminals committing crimes with illegally-obtained firearms this year alone. They didn’t get those firearms from legal sales. The Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics reports that about 90 percent of prisoners incarcerated for firearms-related crimes admit to obtaining them illegally – through theft, friends, and family, or the black market.

The firearm industry that equips NYPD to protect the streets wants the work of the police to benefit the city. Instead, these criminals are being turned out. They aren’t held accountable.

Mayor Adams’ only answer is – “blame them.” That plays well to his special-interest gun control political class but it fails the citizens of New York City. Hizzoner broke his promise. He said he would be better than Bill de Blasio. He’s not. Mayor Adams must take responsibility and end the scapegoating and deflecting for his own failures.

