ICYMI: M16 / AR15 Lightweight Bolt Carrier Group by Brownells

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- The Brownells M16 Lightweight Bolt Carrier Group is purpose-built for AR-15 owners looking to improve aspects of their rifle with a simple component swap, eliminating the need for major component replacement or amateur gunsmithing work.

The Brownells M16 Lightweight Bolt Carrier Group is machined from 8620 tool steel and features a heavy-duty bolt made using 9310 tool steel, which is then magnetic-particle inspected to ensure quality. The bolt is light enough to reduce the overall weight of a lightweight AR build, and the lightness of the entire assembly also reduces the felt recoil of any AR-style firearm.

Available with nickel-boron, titanium-nitride or nitride finishes

Weighs 8.2 ounces

Compatible with AR-15s chambered in 5.56 NATO, .223 Rem., 300 Blackout, and .204 Ruger

The Brownells M16 Lightweight Bolt Carrier Group ships completely assembled and features the necessary black insert and O-ring around the extractor, as well as a torqued and staked gas key.

