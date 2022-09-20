NEW This Week on Shooting USA – The Rocky Mountain Airgun Challenge

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The targets get smaller, the range gets shorter, and the power behind each shot is air. It’s the Rocky Mountain Airgun Challenge once again bringing top rifle shooters to a quieter range for competition.

Then, the German response to the superior firepower of the M-1 Garand. The Gewehr 43 is now one of History’s Guns.

Plus, an update on Hornady Critical Duty Ammo, now that the FBI has selected it for carry across the force.

And Julie Golob has another Smith & Wesson Pro Tip on competition and concealed carry.

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 29th Year

