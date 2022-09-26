Ammo InStock: PMC Bronze 223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ Ammo 1000 Rounds $411.00 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Trueshotgunclub.com has a decent price on PMC Bronze 223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ Ammunition, 1000 Rounds for $411.00 with FREE shipping after coupon code ‘shipfree’. That is $0.41 each.

TrueShotGunClub A-Zone members get FREE shipping on all orders after code “shipfree.” Not a member yet? Get $20.00 off membership with code “SAVE20AMMOLAND”.

PMC Bronze 223 Rem 55 Grain FMJ Ammunition PMC 223 Rem/5.56×45 (AR-15) 55 Grain Full Metal Jacket is ideal for Range shooting. This 223 Rem/5.56×45 (AR-15) ammunition from PMC is factory new ammo that is non-corrosive and reloadable with a brass case and boxer primer. Available at True Shot Gun Club online at cheap, discount prices. PMC 223 Rem/5.56×45 (AR-15) 55 Grain Full Metal Jacket is designed to the highest quality standards. About PMC Ammunition Precision Made Cartridges (PMC) was formed in 1973 to provide the South Korean military will their ammunition needs. Since then, PMC has become a vertically integrated supplier manufacturing all of its own components resulting in some of the highest quality ammunition in the world. All PMC sporting ammunition is produced to either SAAMI or US Military Specifications. Their quality control standards are governed by ISO Standards. PMC brands include; Bronze  Reliable performance from serious competition to casual paper punching, SFX  Hyper-expansion for professional defense, eRange- enjoy extended practice in confined spaces, X-TAC  Designed and manufactured as if your life depended on it and X-TAC Match  uncompromising performance and quality for the competition shooter.

