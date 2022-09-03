Optics Deals: Riton Optics 1 Tactix RRD Red Dot $89.99 60%+ OFF FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with another ridiculously cheap price on the Riton Optics 1 Tactix RRD reddot, now just $89.99 with FREE shipping. That is 60% plus off the $230.00 MSRP.

Riton Optics 1 Tactix RRD The 1 Tactix RRD is the perfect combination of durability and functionality. Weighing only 9.5 ounces, the 1 Tactix RRD features a 2 Minutes of Angle (MOA) red dot with 6 levels of brightness and night vision compatibility. Brand: Riton

SKU: 1TRRD

UPC: 019962526961

Condition: New

Features: 1 MOA Windage and Elevation Adjustment

6 Levels of Red Illumination Featuring On/Off Between Each Level

40,000 Hours Battery Life Specifications: Magnification: 1

Parallax Adjustment: Fixed at 50 yards

Tube Diameter: 30mm

Objective Lens Diameter: 29mm

Lens Coating: Fully Multi-Coated, Full Wide Band, Waterproof Coated, Low Light Enhancement

Material: 6061-T6

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Click Value at 100 yds/mm: 1”

Adjustment Range: 120 MOA

Length: 3.76in/95.5mm

Weight: 9.5oz/269g

Included Additional: Cantilever Mount, Flip Up Lens Covers, Lens Cloth It can run up to 40,000 hours on one single CR2032 battery and comes standard with a skeletonized, cantilever mount.

