Ruger Reintroduces the Marlin Model 1895 Guide Gun

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce the Marlin Model 1895™ Guide Gun. Formerly known as an “1895 GBL” (Guide Big Loop), this model is Ruger’s first reintroduction in the Guide Gun family of rifles and Ruger’s first introduction of an alloy steel Marlin rifle with a blued finish.

“The Guide Gun is our next step in the expansion of the Marlin line,” stated CEO and President, Chris Killoy. “Marlin fans should be encouraged by the growth in product offerings and know that we are going to continuously expand into other models.”

Chambered in .45-70 Govt., this rifle features a 19” cold hammer-forged barrel with a 1:20” twist. The threaded barrel (11/16”- 24), comes with a match-polished thread protector and will accommodate common muzzle devices.

This Guide Gun sports a handsome brown laminate stock with crisp checkering to help maintain a good grip in virtually all weather conditions. This rifle also utilizes a traditional, fully adjustable semi-buckhorn sight system. The alloy steel receiver, big loop lever, and trigger guard plate feature a non-glare, blued, satin finish. The bolt is nickel-plated for smooth cycling and durability.

ABOUT MARLIN FIREARMS

Marlin Firearms are manufactured by Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. – one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines, across both the Ruger and Marlin brands. For more than 70 years, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.