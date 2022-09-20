Gun Deals: SDS Imports 1911-A1 45 ACP Pistol $319.99 20% OFF FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co here is a low price on the SDS Imports 1911-A1 45 ACP Pistol for $319.99 with FREE shipping. That is 20% OFF the MSRP.

SDS Imports 1911-A1 45 ACP Pistol Made in Turkey, the SDS Imports 1911A1 Service model is a reproduction of the original US Military service pistol with some modern upgrades. This particular model features a black cerakote finish. However, in every other way, including the hammer-forged barrel and original weight, this pistol replicates the original Military issue.45 Government model at a fraction of the price. The pistol features all-steel construction on the frame and slide with a 5″ hammer-forged barrel. It also features a cock and lock and grip safety, just like the original. Comes complete with one 8 round mag, cleaning brush, and manual in factory box. SPECIFICATIONS UPC 713135218539

Manufacturer SDS Imports

Manufacturer Part # 1911A1S45

Model 1911A1S45

Action Semi-automatic

Type 1911

Size Full Size

Caliber 45 ACP

Barrel Length 5″

Color Black

Grips Plastic

Capacity 8Rd

Accessories 1 Mag

Safety Manual Safety

Sights Fixed Sights The 1911A1 Service 45 is an upgraded 1911 in 45ACP. Hammer forged hard chrome plated 5″ barrel, hammer forged frame, flared and lowered ejection port, beveled magazine well, flat main spring housing.

