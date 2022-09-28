Optics Deals: SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 1x20mm Compact Red Dot Sight $129.99 FREE S&H

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great price on the SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 1x20mm Compact Red Dot Sight for $129.99 with FREE shipping & FREE returns. That is 46% OFF the MSRP.
SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 1x20mm Compact Red Dot Sight
In partnership with leading manufacturer SIG SAUER, we offer the SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 XDR Waterproof Red Dot Sight, produced exclusively for our customers. These Red Dot Sights from OPMOD use easy-to-find AAA batteries and have motion-activated power control, so your batteries last longer in the field. The SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 XDR Illuminated Sight houses advanced electronics and optics in a compact device that you can install on a variety of MSRs, carbines, shotguns or air rifles. Experience Sig-Sauer class optics combined with OPMOD pricing and dependability when you pick up the SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 XDR Compact Red Dot Sight.image
Manufacturer: OPMOD
Color: Flat Dark Earth
Finish: Matte
Magnification: 1 x
Objective Lens Diameter: 20 mm
Reticle: 2 MOA Dot
Illumination Color: Red
Eye Relief: Unlimited
Adjustment Type: MOA
Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA
Parallax: Parallax Free
Lens Material: Glass
Optical Coating: High Performance
Attachment/Mount Type: MIL-STD 1913
Battery Type: AAA
Battery Quantity: 1
Operating Temperature: -40 – 140 Fahrenheit
Water Resistance Level: IPX-7
Water Resistant Mark: 1 m
Fogproof: Yes
Length: 2.5 in
Width: 1.4 in
Height: 2.6 in
Weight: 5.6 oz
Included Accessories: 1.63in Sight Height Spacer, 1.41in Sight Height Spacer
Magnification Type: Fixed
Tube Diameter: 20 mm
Objective Aperture: 20 mm
