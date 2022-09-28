Optics Deals: SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 1x20mm Compact Red Dot Sight $129.99 FREE S&H

Posted on by
SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 1x20mm Compact Red Dot Sight sept2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great price on the SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 1x20mm Compact Red Dot Sight for $129.99 with FREE shipping & FREE returns. That is 46% OFF the MSRP.

SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 1x20mm Compact Red Dot Sight

In partnership with leading manufacturer SIG SAUER, we offer the SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 XDR Waterproof Red Dot Sight, produced exclusively for our customers. These Red Dot Sights from OPMOD use easy-to-find AAA batteries and have motion-activated power control, so your batteries last longer in the field. The SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 XDR Illuminated Sight houses advanced electronics and optics in a compact device that you can install on a variety of MSRs, carbines, shotguns or air rifles. Experience Sig-Sauer class optics combined with OPMOD pricing and dependability when you pick up the SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo5 XDR Compact Red Dot Sight.image

Manufacturer: OPMOD
Color: Flat Dark Earth
Finish: Matte
Magnification: 1 x
Objective Lens Diameter: 20 mm
Reticle: 2 MOA Dot
Illumination Color: Red
Eye Relief: Unlimited
Adjustment Type: MOA
Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA
Parallax: Parallax Free
Lens Material: Glass
Optical Coating: High Performance
Attachment/Mount Type: MIL-STD 1913
Battery Type: AAA
Battery Quantity: 1
Operating Temperature: -40 – 140 Fahrenheit
Water Resistance Level: IPX-7
Water Resistant Mark: 1 m
Fogproof: Yes
Length: 2.5 in
Width: 1.4 in
Height: 2.6 in
Weight: 5.6 oz
Included Accessories: 1.63in Sight Height Spacer, 1.41in Sight Height Spacer
Magnification Type: Fixed
Tube Diameter: 20 mm
Objective Aperture: 20 mm

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
