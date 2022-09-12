Optics Deals: SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo7 1x30mm 2 MOA Full Size Red Dot Sight $149.99

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Optics Planet with a very good price on the cool SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo7 1x30mm 2 MOA Full Size Red Dot Sight just $149.99 free shipping. You Save $130.00 or 46% off the MSRP.
SIG SAUER OPMOD Romeo7 1x30mm 2 MOA Full Size Red Dot Sight
The Sig Romeo 7 1x30mm Full Size Red Dot, 2 MOA provides the civilian and armed professional with a robust 1x aiming solution optimized for today’s MSR platforms, regardless of caliber.
Manufacturer: OPMOD
MPN: SOR71021
UPC: 798681653690
Color: FDE
Finish: Matte
Fabric/Material: Aluminum
Magnification: 1 x
Objective Lens Diameter: 30 mm
Reticle: 2 MOA Dot
Illumination Color: Red
Brightness Settings: 10
Eye Relief: Unlimited
Adjustment Click Value: 0.25 MOA
Lens Material: Glass
Optical Coating: HDX
Battery Type: Stand Alone Lithium, AA
Battery Quantity: 1
Battery Life: 40000 hours
Operating Temperature: -40 – 140 Fahrenheit
Weather Resistance: Yes
Water Resistance Level: IPX-7
Water Resistant Mark: 400 m
Shockproof: Yes
Fogproof: Yes
Length: 4.75 in
Height: 2.6 in
Weight: 12.5 oz
Included Accessories: Lens Cover
Condition: New
Package Type: Box
Magnification Type: Fixed
Lens Finish: Coated
Quantity: 1
The battery life lasts an amazing 62, 500 hours (on medium setting) and the low AA battery compartment allows for quick battery replacement without having to remove the sight from the firearm. The high performance lens coating allows for not only excellent light transmission and zero distortion, but also allows for the highest possible dot brightness. Features Low Dispersion (LD) glass lens design with high performance coatings for excellent light transmittance and zero distortion. The 2 MOA dot is optimal for close quarters battle to mid-range target engagement. The Romeo 7 includes both a standard QD mount and a low-rise fixed mount to fit a variety of systems. Dependable waterproof (IPX-7 rated for complete water immersion up to 1 meter) and fog-proof performance. The Romeo 7 was engineered with the centerline of the optical axis at 1.535″ above the top of an M1913 Picatinny rail interface for night vision compatibility.
Yeah…might want to check that ad. It was $80 now it’s $150? What kinda deal is that?
Get one at any cost. 30 mm glass and Sig Sauer’s MOTAC make it a game changing 1x CQB optic.
“MOTAC™ (Motion Activated Illumination) powers up when it senses motion and powers down when it does not. Provides for optimum operational safety and enhanced 62,500 hours of battery life in medium illumination setting”