Gun Deals: Sig Sauer P365 .177 Cal BB CO2 Powered Airgun Pistol Sale $99.99 FREE S&H

Posted on
Bereli with a great price on the Sig Sauer P365 .177 Cal BB CO2 Powered Airgun Pistol just $99.99 with FREE shipping.

The P365 BB pistol is designed to fit in available P365 holster systems for easy practice of efficiently drawing from concealment. The 12-round drop magazine holds 4.5mm (.177 cal) steel BBs and also houses the 12gr CO2 cartridge for fast reloading.

The Sig Sauer® P365 CO2 Powered BB Gun Pistol lets you train with a CO2 replica of the P365 concealed carry, semi-automatic firearm. The P365 airgun is chambered for .177 BBs, and has a 12-round BB magazine. The metal slide utilizes a blowback action to cycle BBs into the chamber, and CO2 power propels BBs up to 300 fps. The pistol features 3-dot, open sights. The Sig Sauer P365 CO2 Powered BB Gun Pistol is an authentic, economical way to train both indoors and outdoors.

Features:

Semi-automatic, .177 BB
12-round BB magazine
Realistic blowback action
Metal slide
Polymer frame
12g CO2 operating system
Full blowback metal slide
CO2 loading 12 round magazine
Green high visibility 3-dot fixed sights
Ambidextrous Manual safety
Similar weight and feel of the P365 9mm firearm

