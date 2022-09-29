Ammo Deals: S&W M&P 9mm 17 Round Magazines $29.98 Each

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
S&W M&P 9mm 17rd Magazines Sale sept2022

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach with a great price on Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm 17 round OEM Magazines, just $29.98 each, which is the lowest price we have seen on these. Yes, it is weird if you only buy one.

S&W M&P 9mm 17rd Magazines

This replacement magazine is a factory original from Smith & Wesson. Factory replacement parts are manufactured to the exact same specifications and tolerances and use the same manufacturing materials as the original parts which guarantee excellent fit and reliable operation. This magazine will fit the M&P Compact however it will stick out further than normal from the magazine well.

Keeping a few extra factory magazines around is never a bad idea; extra magazines save loading time at the range and also serve as a backup for those days when you simply cannot remember where you put your primary magazine.

1 Comment
Jaque

YOUR AD GRAPHIC SAYS 25.99. THE VERBAGE SAYS 29.98.

BOTCH RINGS UP AT THE HIGHER PRICE.

YOU ARE LIKE HOME DEPOT AND WALL MART. THE RACK PRICE IS LOWER THAN THE CHECK OUT PRICE. ITS BS. WE DESERVE BETTER FROM AMMOLAND

Last edited 3 months ago by Jaque
2
