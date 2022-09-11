Streamlight TLR RM 2 Weapon Light: The Do-Everything Tactical Light ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- I’ve always been a, “have your cake and eat it too” kind of guy – which is why I really love the Streamlight TLR RM 2.

Cake and tactical lights? Sure, why not. The cake in this instance is the 1,000-lumen emitter on the TLR RM 2, while the icing is the included tape switch.

Confused?

Let me explain.

The majority of tactical weapon lights are either made exclusively for a handgun or a long-gun. Meaning that a shooter needs to buy two separate lights if they want to have weapon-mounted illumination on both. But what about the cash-strapped shooter who needs something he can put on a handgun when he hears a bump in the night but can serve double duty on a home defense shotgun or on a carbine when hunting hogs?

You guessed it, the Streamlight TLR RM 2 is the answer to that question.

Essentially, the TLR RM 2 is a hybrid of the older TLR-1/2/3 style pistol lights and their ProTac Rail long-gun lights. Where the beam throw is sufficiently wide and bright for solid use on either, and the capability to be user-configurable to function VIA either a pressure switch at the back of the light itself or a quick-detach included tape switch. It’s actually brilliant, and really begs the question of why other companies haven’t thought of offering something similar at a reasonable price point (I’m looking at you, SureFire!).

Bellowing out 1,000 lumens of retina-searing bright white light from its LED emitter, the Streamlight TLR RM 2 is powered by a pair of CR123A batteries that keep the party going for up to 90 minutes. Not bad given the brightness and relatively compact size of the light. That said, this version of the TLR RM is the larger of the two available models, and really only works on long-barrel handguns like railed long-slide 1911s or Glock competition guns. The RM 1 is roughly 40% shorter, uses a single CR123A, and only produces 500 lumens, but is still a capable light.

Evaluation

Since I lack a proper photometer, I have no way of independently verifying the brightness of the Streamlight TLR RM 2, but I can say it is absurdly bright. On my property in the woods of South Carolina, the TLR obliterates the inky darkness of the forest at night. Since in the country we lack any sort of street lights, having a quality bright weapon light is a big deal if you’re checking your property for predators or uninvited guests.

As far as that goes, the light is excellent and powerful enough for outdoor use. As far as interior use, it’s not quite so bright to blind the user indoors, but it would certainly disorient any would-be attacker dumb enough to stare at the bezel.

Overall, a very capable light with excellent performance for half of what competitor’s alternatives cost.

TLR – Everything But The Kitchen Sink

Like all Streamlight TLR series weapon lights, the RM 2 features multiple inserts allowing it to be mounted on a wide variety of guns. This includes Glock rails, Picatinny rails, and even odd-ball stuff like the Beretta 90-two polymer handgun. And if by some miracle your gun’s rail isn’t supported, an existing insert can be trimmed to fit it.

As far as the included tape-switch, it too comes with multiple mounting solutions.

If a shooter wishes to mount the light on a Picatinny rail, it features two flexible polymer shoes that snap on to the rail and act as a supporting bracket for the tape. If a shooter doesn’t have a rail to mount on, it also includes zip ties and two small channels to weave them through to wrap around a handguard or barrel. And if that’s not an option, the switch features two small holes and wood screws to permit mounting directly to a gun. Oh, and it features a two-sided adhesive pad allowing the switch to be basically glued to any part of a gun a shooter wants. (Though you should avoid anything that gets too hot, as it would presumably melt the glue.)

Verdict

The Streamlight TLR RM 2 is a do-everything weapon light that includes everything you’d ever want from a weapon light. With a myriad of mounting solutions, solid construction excellent performance, and a price point that anyone can afford, it’s more difficult to find a reason not to pick one up, than to justify buying it.

Check prices on the Streamlight TLR RM 2 Weapon Light:

