Tasmanian Tiger to Exhibit at TacOps East

Tasmanian Tiger® will attend this law enforcement tactical training conference and expo in Washington, DC, Sept. 7 – 9, 2022 at Booth 320.

Knoxville, Tenn. – (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., will be exhibiting at TacOps East this Sept. 7 – 9, 2022 at Marriott Crystal Gateway in Washington, DC.

Tasmanian Tiger will be exhibiting its line of TACVEC products and Medic Packs at Booth 320. For two days, over 150 industry vendors will showcase the latest technologies and products aimed at patrol officers, SWAT, tactical teams, corrections, narcotics units, detectives, and TEMS.

Tasmanian Tiger will be featuring products from its TACVEC series that are specifically designed for police and SWAT vehicles. These products include the TT Modular Front Seat

Panel, TT Sun Shade Cover, TT Head Rest IFAK, TT TACVEC Pouch 1, TT TACVEC Container, and TT TACVEC Weapon Fixation. The TT Modular Front Seat Panel is a MOLLE panel for use on the back of front car seats in a vertical position or horizontally on the rear seats. Hook-and-loop pouches can be arranged on the MOLLE specific to the mission. The TT Sun Shade Cover is a length-adjustable MOLLE shell that attaches to the vehicle’s sun visor. The TT Head Rest IFAK is a quick-access first aid kit that attaches to the back of the car seat headrest on either the driver or passenger side. The TACVEC Pouch 1 is a quick-release equipment bag with a zipper adapter that fastens to the TT Modular Front Seat Panel. Divided into three parts, the TT TACVEC Container bag is ideally fastened under the front seat and can be quickly removed from the vehicle in critical situations and easily used as a bandolier system. The last product in the TACVEC series is the TT TACVEC Weapon Fixation, which is a height-adjustable long-barrel firearms holder to use with the TT Modular Front Seat Panel.

From the Tasmanian Tiger’s Medic Pack line, the recently added TT Medic Assault Pack MKII L will be displayed at the Tasmanian Tiger booth. This is the largest TT medic backpack designed with an intelligent and clear interior divider system. It measures about 4 cm. (one MOLLE strip) deeper than the two smaller, previous models. The TT Medic Assault Pack MKII L can also be converted for plate carriers and vests using the adapter straps supplied with it for direct attachment. The stowable carrying handles help to quickly transport it in emergencies. The pack also features an inner detachable plate with elastic loops and internal variation fixation points to store medical equipment, a scissors bag, and clear inside pockets identified by colored hook-and-loop fastening. There are also integrated visual markers.

Click to see Vol. 3 of the Tasmanian Tiger digital catalog here. Find a local dealer here for any of the exciting Tasmanian Tiger products.”

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality-checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com