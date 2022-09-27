Gun Care: TekMat Donald Trump 11″x17″ Gun Cleaning Mat $9.95 FREE S&H 50% OFF

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with a great price on the TekMat Donald Trump 11″x17″ Gun Cleaning Mat for just $9.95 with FREE shipping. That is 50% off the MSRP.

TekMat Donald Trump 11″x17″ Gun Cleaning Mat

TekMat is the creator of original printed cleaning and maintenance mat. Our 17” TekMats are large enough to handle a fully disassembled handgun with room to spare for tools and accessories. The 1/8” padding on these mats not only provides a premium feel and high level of quality but it offers extra protection from any rough handling or drops while working on your firearm.

Features and Specifications:

  • PROTECT YOUR GUN AND YOUR WORK AREA – The soft thermoplastic fiber surface ensures your gun doesn’t get scratched while the extra thick, 1/8” vulcanized rubber will protect your work surface and prevent the mat from sliding. This mat will also keep harmful chemicals, oil and dirt from penetrating down to your desk, bench or work area where you normally clean and work on your firearm.
  • OVERSIZED DESIGN – This gun cleaning mat measures 11” x 17” and is 1/8” thick. The oversized design gives you room to disassemble your handgun and to clean it without having to move parts all over. The thick 1/8” vulcanized rubber backing ensures the cleaning mat will protect your firearm and work surface.
  • QUALITY GUN CLEANING MAT – This gun cleaning mat by TekMat is made to exacting standards. This begins with the water-resistant, scratch proof, fade and oil resistant dye-sublimation printing. This heat transferred printing impregnates the ink into the fibers for a lifetime of durability. TekMat does not silkscreen their designs like a lot of other inferior gun cleaning mat manufacturers.
  • EASY TO USE – This gun cleaning mat features full-color graphics and rolls up for easy storage along with your other cleaning supplies and accessories.

The ultra-soft, oil and water-resistant surface helps protect your firearm from scratches while the diagrams and illustrations help with cleaning, disassembly and are just plain fun to look at.

StageArmamentSolutions

Not impressed with Bereli’s shipping practices nor customer service. I ordered some 300 rounds of 9mm ammo earlier this year. Their shipping department tossed the 50-round boxes into a TYVEK BAG- not a carboard box as I believe HAZMAT regulations require (I could be mistaken, though), let alone any extra padding. As to be expected, the warehouse gorillas at FedEx managed to blow the bag open and break one of the boxes, spilling ammo in their facility. They taped the Tyvek bag back together and slapped on a ‘sorry about that’ sticker and finished delivery. Honestly, I do not fault… Read more »

waterfowler19

Trump is so much fatter than the picture on the mat. At least make it accurate

JayWPB

Be careful. Once you get on Bereli’s mailing list, the only way to get off is to report them as Spam. You still won’t removed, but at least their marketing emails will go to your Spam folder.

