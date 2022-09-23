The Races You Don’t Hear Much About May Matter The Most

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Second Amendment supporters often hear about gubernatorial races, races for Congress, the presidency, etc. But the elections you don’t always hear that much about are the ones that can be the most important.

For instance, can anyone look at Letitia James and not see the importance of the race for your state’s attorney general? Between her actions towards credit card companies vis-à-vis gun purchases and her war against the National Rifle Association, she has shown how a determined enemy of our freedoms can abuse power to not only go after our Second Amendment rights, but our ability to use the rights protected by the First Amendment to preserve those same Second Amendment rights.

On the other hand, we saw 24 state attorneys general call out the credit card companies for giving in to the demands of James. Much of it matters, because even the smaller states can put some outsized pressure in the fight against corporate gun control, which will be one of the new threats in the wake of NYSRPA v. Bruen.

Similar importance should be placed on those states where the top financial office is on the ballot. BlackRock has long been using its clout to push certain environmental policies, and could very well shift to our Second Amendment rights. Corporate action already has targeted the Second Amendment and remains a long-term threat.

Then there are the local offices, be it the top prosecutor (either district attorney, state’s attorney, etc.) and the county sheriff. A significant of the decisions about handling crime in your neighborhood come to those two positions. Prosecutors like the ones George Soros funded sent crime through the roof by refusing to prosecute real criminals.

Your state legislative races also matter. The dangerous bail laws in New York and Illinois didn’t just happen on whims – they were passed by individual lawmakers in the state legislatures of those states. You can’t ignore those races by a long shot – and your efforts will matter a lot there, both dollar-for-dollar and minute-for-minute when compared to the statewide races or those for federal office.

The fact is, there is a reason why it is important for Second Amendment supporters to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels: Each of those offices can affect our freedoms, and Second Amendment supporters should vote – and advocate – appropriately.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.