2022 Steel Challenge – This Week on Shooting USA

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Stand and Shoot five steel targets with the best four times as your score. The World Speed Shooting Challenge has now expanded to include divisions for Centerfire Handguns, Pistol Caliber Carbines, and both Handguns and Rifles chambered in 22 caliber. The purest form of gun racing this year will result in new world records on the well-known stages of fire.

Plus, the Artillery Luger that is now one of History’s Guns.

And then we’re inside SureFire to find out how they build the most reliable lighting instruments for law enforcement, military, and civilian users who need to positively identify targets. More Info…

