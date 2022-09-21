Versacarry Introduces New Compound Custom Essential IWB Holster

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Joining the extensive line of new products for 2022 from Versacarry is the new Compound Custom Essential inside the waistband holster. The new holster is made in the USA and fits several popular handgun models.

As the newest member of the line of Compound Holsters from Versacarry, the new Compound Custom Essential boasts a custom-molded polymer front attached to a premium water buffalo leather backing. This backing is raised to keep the firearm off the user for all-day comfort. The polymer front has an open bottom to accommodate firearms with threaded barrels.

To keep the holster securely in place, the Compound Custom Essential features the Versacarry metal belt clip designed to fit standard 1.5” wide belts for concealed carry. The new holster has anti-snag protection around the adjustable retention screw for easy on/off of the holster.

The Compound Custom Essential IWB is available to fit a wide range of popular firearms including Glock 19,43 – H&K VP9SK-Ruger Max 9-S&W M&P Shield – Sig Sauer P320, P365 -Springfield Hellcat, XDM – Taurus G3C, GX4 – Walther PDP. The MSRP for the Compound Custom Essential IWB is $49.99.

Versacarry Compound Custom Essential IWB Holster features:

IWB Configuration

Adjustable Retention

Raised Leather Backing

Open Bottom to accommodate threaded barrels

Anti-Snag Protection

Optics Compatible

Made in the USA

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting-related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.

About Versacarry:

Versacarry offers a wide range of holsters built for comfort and everyday use. Included in the line of holsters are inside-the-waistband and outside-the-waistband holsters. Versacarry also offers shoulder holsters, belts, and leather accessories. Versacarry proudly makes their holsters in the USA. New to the line of Holsters from Versacarry are the new Obsidian Delexue and Obsidian Essential. These new inside-the-waistband holsters are made with custom molded polymer for an exact fit. For 2022 Versacarry has also added the Comfort Flex Custom to the line-up. This holster has a custom molded polymer front paired with a premium water buffalo leather backing. The holster has a closed cell padded back for all-day comfort.