Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm Red Dot & VMX-3T Magnifier +Flip Mount FREE S&H $297.99

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

VMX-3T Magnifier with Flip Mount VMX-3T

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet with a great package price on the Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm Red Dot Sight & VMX-3T Magnifier and the matching Flip Mount $297.99 with FREE shipping. You save $80.00+ off the MSRP. Compare prices online here.

Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm Red Dot

Be sure to mount up the Vortex StrikeFire II Red Dot w/ 4 MOA Reticle for split-second target acquisition and the maximum field of view while shooting with both eyes open. These Red Dot Sights engineered by the geniuses at Vortex feature sleek rear-facing controls for power on/off and easy adjustment of ten dot intensity levels, with the lowest two settings ideal for night vision, so you can easily shoot in all lighting conditions. The Vortex StrikeFire II Waterproof Red Dot Scope is made of 30mm aluminum alloy chassis, which provides an extra-high recoil rating and is nitrogen purged for waterproof and fogproof performance.

Specifications for Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm 4 MOA Red Dot Sight:

  • Manufacturer: Vortex
  • Code: VX-RD-VSFII4-SF-RG-501-KIT1
  • MPN: SF-RG-501-KIT1
  • UPC-A: 8 75874 00551 8
  • Finish: Hard Anodized Matte
  • Fabric/Material: Aluminum Alloy Chassis
  • Magnification: 1 x
  • Objective Lens Diameter: 30 mm
  • Reticle: 4 MOA Bright Red Dot
  • Illumination Color: Red, Green
  • Eye Relief: Unlimited
  • Adjustment Type: MOA
  • Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA
  • Parallax: Parallax Free
  • Lens Material: Glass
  • Optical Coating: Fully Multi-Coated
  • Battery Type: CR2
  • Operating Temperature: -22 – 140 Fahrenheit
  • Weather Resistance: Yes
  • Water Resistance Level: Waterproof
  • Shockproof: Yes
  • Fogproof: Yes
  • Gun Make: AR Platform
  • Gun Model: AR-15
  • Length: 5.6 in
  • Width: 5.6 in
  • Weight: 7.2 oz
  • Condition: New
  • Package Type: Box
  • Magnification Type: Fixed
  • Brightness Index: 10
  • Quantity: 1
  • Tube Diameter: 30 mm
  • Objective Aperture: 30 mm
  • Gun Type: Rifle
  • W/E Travel at 100 Yds: 100 MOA

With the Vortex StrikeFire II Shockproof Red Dot Scope w/ 4 MOA Reticle, you’ll be able to lock on and strike fast!

Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm Red Dot & VMX-3T Magnifier +Flip Mount FREE S&H $297.99

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Home Page | Recent Posts