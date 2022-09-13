Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm Red Dot & VMX-3T Magnifier +Flip Mount FREE S&H $297.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet with a great package price on the Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm Red Dot Sight & VMX-3T Magnifier and the matching Flip Mount $297.99 with FREE shipping. You save $80.00+ off the MSRP. Compare prices online here.

Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm Red Dot

Be sure to mount up the Vortex StrikeFire II Red Dot w/ 4 MOA Reticle for split-second target acquisition and the maximum field of view while shooting with both eyes open. These Red Dot Sights engineered by the geniuses at Vortex feature sleek rear-facing controls for power on/off and easy adjustment of ten dot intensity levels, with the lowest two settings ideal for night vision, so you can easily shoot in all lighting conditions. The Vortex StrikeFire II Waterproof Red Dot Scope is made of 30mm aluminum alloy chassis, which provides an extra-high recoil rating and is nitrogen purged for waterproof and fogproof performance.

Specifications for Vortex Strikefire II 1x30mm 4 MOA Red Dot Sight:

Manufacturer: Vortex

Code: VX-RD-VSFII4-SF-RG-501-KIT1

MPN: SF-RG-501-KIT1

UPC-A: 8 75874 00551 8

Finish: Hard Anodized Matte

Fabric/Material: Aluminum Alloy Chassis

Magnification: 1 x

Objective Lens Diameter: 30 mm

Reticle: 4 MOA Bright Red Dot

Illumination Color: Red, Green

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Adjustment Type: MOA

Adjustment Click Value: 0.5 MOA

Parallax: Parallax Free

Lens Material: Glass

Optical Coating: Fully Multi-Coated

Battery Type: CR2

Operating Temperature: -22 – 140 Fahrenheit

Weather Resistance: Yes

Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

Shockproof: Yes

Fogproof: Yes

Gun Make: AR Platform

Gun Model: AR-15

Length: 5.6 in

Width: 5.6 in

Weight: 7.2 oz

Condition: New

Package Type: Box

Magnification Type: Fixed

Brightness Index: 10

Quantity: 1

Tube Diameter: 30 mm

Objective Aperture: 30 mm

Gun Type: Rifle

W/E Travel at 100 Yds: 100 MOA

With the Vortex StrikeFire II Shockproof Red Dot Scope w/ 4 MOA Reticle, you’ll be able to lock on and strike fast!