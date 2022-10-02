2nd Amendment 1791, LLC Changes Name to 1791 Outdoor Lifestyle Group

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- 2nd Amendment 1791, LLC, the parent company of the 1791 Gunleather, 1791 Tactical, 1791 SnagMag, and Ultra Custom with Memory-Lok Technology, has updated its name to 1791 Outdoor Lifestyle Group.

The company’s name is inspired by the Bill of Rights, which has formed the foundation of the American way of life and the basic values of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. The first 10 Amendments to the Constitution were ratified on December 15, 1791.

Synonymous with trust and craftsmanship, the new name reflects the company’s desire to expand its presence in the outdoor space and its full range of products and services, including OEM and private label manufacturing, as well as product design and development.

“Listening to our customers has given us a unique ability to grow our brand and what we can offer. Our leadership team knew the timing of this change was ideal and would better define us while continuing to develop purpose-driven lifestyle products.” Says Alex Toussieh, COO.

1791 Outdoor Lifestyle Group owns various brands that represent the spirit of what the company stands for, such as 1791 Gunleather, 1791 Tactical, SnagMag, and Ultra Custom with Memory-Lok Technology. It will also launch new product lines, expanding into segments such as camping, fishing, hunting, home improvement, and hardware. Headquartered in Miami, 1791 Outdoor Lifestyle Group strives to provide the highest quality products to its expanding customer base, all backed by a lifetime warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee. To learn more, browse the full lineup of premium holsters and leather goods, visit www.1791OLG.com.

About 1791 Outdoor Lifestyle Group

