Ammo Deals: 4 Magpul PMAGS +120 Rnds PMC 5.56x45mm M855 GreenTip $99.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- TrueShotGunClub with a handy package deal. 4 Magpul Gen2 PMAGS magazines and 120 rounds of PMC 5.56x45mm M855 Green Tip ammo to fill them for $99.99 with FREE shipping after coupon code ‘shipfree’ at check out.

TrueShotGunClub A-Zone members always get FREE shipping on all orders after code “shipfree.” Not a member yet? Get $20.00 off membership with code “SAVE20AMMOLAND”.

These 4 PMAG 30 Rounds AR-15 Gen M2 MOE magazines were designed for weapons chambered in 5.56×45 and .223 Remington. These magazines from Magpul have become the industry standard. Their impact-resistant polymer construction is robust and has been proven since 2007, with millions of magazines being sold worldwide. This bundle also includes 120 rounds of PMC 5.56×45 M855 Green Tip ammunition. This light armor-piercing 556 ammo is not suitable for shooting indoors or at steel targets.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!