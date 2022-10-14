A Small Step Towards Real Accountability for Uvalde

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The suspension of the entire Uvalde ISD police force is a small step towards securing a measure of real accountability for the horrific shooting.

The lengthy wait to act while a shooter was in a school was inexcusable, and Second Amendment supporters have every right to demand that there be answers as to why the inexcusable happened at Ross Elementary School on that horrible day. Real answers are needed so we can get to real solutions.

I know it is not something some loyal Ammoland readers want to hear, but the prevention and mitigation of school shootings is something Second Amendment supporters must address. The aftermath of Uvalde saw some new restrictions – and we were lucky that the overall bill was a relative nothingburger in the post-NYSRPA v. Bruen legal landscape.

Will we be lucky the next time? Counting on luck and the skill and courage of those on the scene may provide an outcome like the Greenwood Mall. May. But counting on luck, skill, and courage can be iffy. See Uvalde. See Parkland, another place where some belated and limited accountability has happened.

Accountability can help, though, by showing inaction and dereliction will have consequences. The fact is, we know that mass shootings, particularly those at schools, are weaponized against our Second Amendment rights as surely as night follows day. In any case, even if the shooter is stopped, the situation never should have gotten to that point – and this is an area where Second Amendment supporters need to be vocal.

Senator Ted Cruz proposed legislation in June to greatly increase security at schools and has offered other legislation on that front as well. In one sense, it was good tactics on the part of Cruz, who’s drawn at least one objection from anti-Second Amendment extremist Chris Murphy. This needs to happen more; put these measures out, not just at the federal level, but at the state level, too.

One benefit from the variety of legislation is that Second Amendment supporters can always point out that whether it’s a minor step or sweeping legislation on that issue, anti-Second Amendment extremists seem unwilling to take steps to secure our schools. Should the House and Senate end up in the hands of pro-Second Amendment leadership after the midterms, it would not hurt to make Schumer filibuster real school security legislation or to force Biden to veto such measures.

The fact is, gaining accountability for the failures in response to Uvalde is a small step towards making a recurrence of that horrific act less likely. If Second Amendment supporters can add some real school security measures, it will help defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.