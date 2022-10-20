Alien Gear Holsters to Exhibit at the 2022 NASGW Expo

Post Falls, Idaho (Ammoland.com) – Alien Gear Holsters®, designers and manufacturers of American-made holsters and firearms accessories, and the Rapid Force™ line of Level 2 and Level 3 Duty Holsters, will exhibit at the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) Expo & Annual Meeting in Kansas City, MO, Oct. 26 – 28, 2022, at booth #1013.

NASGW was founded 69 years ago with the mission of providing manufacturers and wholesalers opportunities to network and form lasting relationships within the outdoor industry. NASGW’s Annual Meeting & Expo Event attracts companies, distributors, and sales professionals to meet and exchange information, increase sales and marketing opportunities, and recognize manufacturers with the annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards and Industry Leadership Award.

Alien Gear Holsters are American-made and allow customers a 30-day test drive and a Forever Warranty on its products. It boasts a full line of concealed carry holsters from IWB, AIWB, shoulder, pocket, ankle, and belly band models. Its open carry line includes OWB, drop-leg, MOLLE, chest, backpack, hunting, and tactical models. The ShapeShift Modular Holster System, a patent-pending holster system that allows the user to quickly and easily configure into a variety of carry positions, will also be exhibited in all its many variants. Alien Gear Holsters’ Rapid Force line of super tough duty holsters and the new Slim Line holsters are increasingly popular with agencies across the country.

“NASGW is an important show for Alien Gear Holsters,” Sandi Little, COO of Alien Gear Holsters, commented. “Supporting our wholesalers is critical to keeping a healthy, active distribution line open for our many retailers, small and large, across the United States.”

For more information on Alien Gear Holsters and the Rapid Force line, visit www.aliengearholsters.com. Join the conversation on Alien Gear Holsters’ Facebook page, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Alien Gear Holsters:

Alien Gear Holsters, a division of Tedder Industries, is based entirely in the United States and manufactures everything exclusively from their facility in Northern Idaho. Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. Alien Gear Holsters manufactures durable leather and lightweight neoprene composite holsters complete with fully swappable, plastic shells that are interchangeable with any inside and outside the waistband gun holster styles.

Rapid Force™ Duty Holsters protect the firearms of our First Responders. Engineered to meet the needs of active law enforcement and military service members, Rapid Force features a secure Level 2 or Level 3 retention, a fast and intuitive draw, and are extreme durability.

Using state-of-the-art 3D modeling, precision injection molding, and specially blended polymers, Alien Gear Holsters can repeatably produce top-quality holsters, made entirely in the USA, for much less than other tactical holster brands can produce. Alien Gear is proud to employ military and law enforcement veterans, competitive shooters, and firearms enthusiasts to ensure that our mindset matches yours.

About NASGW:

The National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW) is comprised of wholesalers, manufacturers, independent sales reps, media, and service providers – both national and international – all of whom are primarily involved with fishing, hunting, and shooting sports equipment and accessories.