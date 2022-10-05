All-Polymer Obsidian Deluxe Holster from Versacarry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Part of the new Versatac Line of Holsters, the All-Polymer Obsidian Deluxe Inside the Waistband Holster is packed with great features for everyday carry. The Obsidian Deluxe IWB Holster is an optics-compatible custom-molded polymer holster and is proudly made in the USA.

The holster has a wide range of adjustments to fits users’ needs and preferences. The Obsidian Deluxe has an Adjustable Cant and Adjustable Retention for confident draws.

For all-day comfort when carrying, the Obsidian Deluxe features a raised protective backing and adjustable grip concealment. The holster has an open bottom to accommodate firearms with threaded barrels.

The Obsidian Deluxe is available to fit a wide range of popular firearms including Glock 19,43 –H&K VP9SK – Ruger Max 9 – S&W M&P Shield – Sig Sauer P320, P365 – Springfield Hellcat, XDM – Taurus G3C, GX4 – Walther PDP – Kimber Mako.

The MSRP for the Obsidian Deluxe IWB is $39.99

Versacarry Obsidian Deluxe IWB Holster features:

Custom Molded Polymer Construction

IWB Carry

Adjustable Retention

Open Bottom for Threaded Barrels

Adjustable Cant

Optics Compatible

Raised Backing

Adjustable Grip Concealment

Available for a wide range of firearms

Made in the USA

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting-related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.