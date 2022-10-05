Gun Deals: Anderson AM-15 No Logo Lower Receiver Multi-Cal 5-Pack $38.99 Each

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Anderson AM-15 No Logo Lower Receiver Multi-Cal 5-Pack
Features:
Mil Spec
Multi-Cal Engraved
Semi-Auto
No Logo
SPECIFICATIONS
Material: 7075 T6 Aluminum Forging
Finish: Type 3 Hard Anodized, Black
Compatibility: All AR15 Calibers
Treatment: Non RF85
Additional Specs: Accepts 3/4″ and 1″ Grip Screws
According to ATF, the lower IS the gun. You do a 4473 for each lower. Does that mean if I find a gun buyback somewhere that pays $250 for “an assault rifle”, that I could walk out of there with a wallet full of cash for turning in these dangerous items?
😀
the atf deciding this is the gun under law is another example of them making laws, no part of an ar meets the definition under the law and the law has not been changed to give them the power to choose what part is the gun or re define gun
Just FYI, the 4473 has space for three firearms, and you can attach a form 5300.9A for additional items so all can be processed with one form and background check.
Good to know! I wonder if partaking of an offer like this would trigger the “multiple gun purchase” alert or whatever, earning me a visit from ATF to see what I am doing with so many “guns”. I am serious
I’ve made numerous purchases of these “5 packs” of Anderson AR receivers and have never been contacted by anyone from Big Gub’ment. And I live in TX, which being a border state, has multiple firearm purchase reporting requirements. Don’t overthink it, just buy & build them!!!
A few times I’ve purchase multiple stripped lower receivers from Aero Precision and Palmetto. The only thing that makes it a really sweet deal is if your FFL will do all five with only one transfer fee. Mine does.
$37.99 a piece is no bargain for a mediocre receiver.
Now if they came engraved with your own saying or caliber. That would make them worth it.
I have used Anderson lowers in many builds, NOT ONE PROBLEM… EVER. Still working flawlessly after 1000’s of rounds. The only things missing are a high price, fancy name, $$$ in advertising.
Might not be as fancy or pretty as the high $ units but do work great.
Just sayin…….