U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Ben Branam joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan?

You are home alone. It is just before sunrise when your dog starts barking. You hear banging sounds coming from the front of your home. You get out of bed to find someone inside your front door. You shout at the stranger to get out. He ignores you and grabs your stuff and he grabs your dog. You turn around and grab your gun. You take off the safety and shoot your attacker. Quote, “Wherever he moved I shot at him. I shot him right out of my house.” Close quote.

You check on your dog and call the police. You put your gun away when the police arrive. You give a statement to the officers. Someone broke into your home three weeks ago. That is why you bought your gun last week. You never fired your gun before this morning.

The police find your attacker down the block. He is lying on the ground next to his car. EMS takes him to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg and a superficial wound on his side. The police then arrest him and take him to the county jail. He is charged with first-degree burglary and possessing stolen property. Bond is set at $75,000. Your attacker’s vehicle is seized, and investigators are applying for a search warrant to search your attacker’s home.

You are not charged with a crime.

You’re at work. It is a few minutes before noon. You own a jewelry store in a shopping mall. Some of your employees are getting ready to go for lunch. That is when four men approach your store. They are all wearing masks and hoodies. One of them has a gun. They smash your display cases and grab your jewelry. One of the robbers waves his gun at you, at customers, and at your employees. You’re carrying concealed today. You present your firearm and shoot your attackers. They turn and run away so you stop shooting.

You and your employees call the police. You put your gun away and check on your customers and your staff. You give a statement to the police when they arrive. The news story doesn’t mention security video, but it would be unusual if it wasn’t available at a mall jewelry store.

One of your attackers is lying on the floor near your store. Emergency Medical Services declare him dead at the scene. Police find another of your attackers in an abandoned car nearby. EMS transports him to the hospital. Later, he died of his injuries. The police are still looking for your two other attackers.

You’re not charged with a crime.

You are at home getting ready for work. You hear strange noises and assume they are from the condominium next to you. You open your bathroom door and come face to face with a stranger. He punches you in the face. You push him away and shout for your boyfriend. Your boyfriend comes around the corner, pushes your attacker off of you, and tackles your attacker to the ground. You run to the bedroom and get your boyfriend’s gun. You hold your attacker at gunpoint. Your boyfriend calls the police and then lets them into your condo.

You put your gun away when the police arrive. Both of you give a statement. Officers find a crowbar in your attacker’s waistband and two large screwdrivers in his backpack. Your attacker has your watch, your keys, two packs of your cigarettes, an antique coin your keep on display, and a small box of marajuana in his pant’s pockets.

Your condominium is being repaired. You live on the seventh floor and your attacker used the construction scaffolding to climb the seven stories onto your balcony. Your attacker was out on bond for felony charges number six and number seven, and he is now facing more felony charges after invading your home and attacking you.

Your attacker was convicted of burglary in 2008, 2009, 2015 and twice in 2017. He is on parole for the 2017 convictions. He also had two non-burglary felony convictions. This time he is being held without bail.

Tag- no shots fired

You’re driving down the street. It is after dark and the traffic is slow. You see two cars parked and a young man holding a knife and threatening an older man. You get out of your car. The teenager continues to threaten the older man. You present your concealed firearm and tell the young man to step back. You hold the attacker until police arrive.

You put your gun away and then tell the police what you saw. They have calls from other drivers as well. The young man backed his car into the older man’s car in a fit of road rage. He is arrested and held on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

You are not charged.

Tag- no shots fired

