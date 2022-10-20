ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60 Round G2 MLE Magazines just… $39.99 each ~ VIDEO

USA –-(Ammoland.com)- Gunmag Warehouse has ATI Schmeisser 5.56/.223 AR15 60-round G2 MLE Magazine in stock and shipping for $39.99. Compare that to the steel body Surefire AR magazines at twice the price!? This is the best price we have seen on this great product, and a super good buy. Check the same product prices here and online here.
ATI Schmeisser 5.56 .223 AR15 60Rd G2 MLE Magazine
American Tactical has partnered with German arms manufacturer Schmeisser GmbH to exclusively import and distribute the Schmeisser S60 60 round AR-15 magazine. Made from glass-reinforced polymer, this patent-pending magazine features a unique follower system that allows for double capacity from a normal AR magazine without being bulky or cumbersome. Designed to shoot both .223 REM & 5.56X45MM, the Schmeisser S60 will give you an instant capacity upgrade over the standard AR mag at an affordable price for your AR Carbine or Pistol.
Brand: ATI
Model: Schmeisser Magazine
Caliber: 5.56/.223
Capacity: 60
Material: Reinforced Polymer
Made in Germany
Now featuring a last round bolt hold open integrated into the follower!
All American Tactical AR15 SCHMEISSER 60RD 5.56 Magazines are well-reviewed:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Some of the links on this page are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
Alexa Analytics
1 year
This is an Alexa Analytics cookie that is used to track user behavior.
Alexa analytics service - keep track on user informations
30 minutes
This cookie is used to keep track on user informations and reports it to Alexa analytics service.
Google Analytics
2 years
The _ga cookie, installed by Google Analytics, calculates visitor, session and campaign data and also keeps track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookie stores information anonymously and assigns a randomly generated number to recognize unique visitors.
Google Analytics - Google Tag Manager
1 minute
A variation of the _gat cookie set by Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager to allow website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. The pattern element in the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to.
Google Analytics gid cookie
1 day
Installed by Google Analytics, _gid cookie stores information on how visitors use a website, while also creating an analytics report of the website's performance. Some of the data that are collected include the number of visitors, their source, and the pages they visit anonymously.
Google DoubleClick
1 year 24 days
The __gads cookie, set by Google, is stored under DoubleClick domain and tracks the number of times users see an advert, measures the success of the campaign and calculates its revenue. This cookie can only be read from the domain they are set on and will not track any data while browsing through other sites.
Google Tag Manager
3 months
Provided by Google Tag Manager to experiment advertisement efficiency of websites using their services.
Vimeo
2 years
Vimeo installs this cookie to collect tracking information by setting a unique ID to embed videos to the website.
YouTube
16 years 3 months 5 days
YouTube sets this cookie via embedded youtube-videos and registers anonymous statistical data.
They didn’t ask me for an FFL.
Likely a great magazine for the money. Consider the price of two regular, good quality, easy to fit into a molle pouch 30 round mags, subtract that price from the price of this unit and you wind up with the price of convenience of not changing the magazine out when you run through 30 rounds. Two other things to consider; the weight/balance of the loaded mag in the weapon. How do I carry this thing when it’s not in the weapon? I have not seen any mag pouch that will hold this thing. Maybe you could put it into a… Read more »
Try Surefire V92
@DB – Get one of these, load and insert in gun. Carry standard mags for reloads an just drop it when it runs dry. Personally in practice I often download mags, just for practice reloading under pressure. I’ll never be half as fast as Jerry Mikulek, but am reasonably fast reloading pistol from my belt. Need a lot more practice with AR and only thinking about learning to manage shot-shells. Point is, for me this mag doesn’t make sense – rather buy several standard magazines for the same money. More overall ammo capacity and less issue with any single point… Read more »
It would be great if you were able to order them, but psa only sells them to FFL Dealers! Not sold to general Public.
Own 4 there fantastic run with no issues can’t find them less than 79.99 now in FL
Bought them for 49.99 beginning of the year, will NOT run .300 Blk much more streamlined than Magpul drum ( which I love as well ) on small AR pistols
I prefer a pair of Magpul 30 rd magazines. Get 4-6 on promo these days for $40
Not in the state of PA. They DON’T charge me anywhere in the state for the use of a FFL. The mags are shipped to my residence. You must live in a communist state ?
Does anyone have experience with these magazines loaded with .300 Blackout rounds?
They say no on the manufacturers website.
I own two and I think they are great. Have a drum too and I would rather load this any day. It is a bit long on the shooting bench and I can’t get my rifle to stand on the bipod with my 12 inch version but on my 36 sitting on the ground is no problem. OreGONEISTAN where today you can still own and buy one but that might change after this next election because somehow the judges in OreGONE have determined that the people have the right to vote on my constitutional rights. I guess they haven’t got… Read more »
“Compare that to the steel body Surefire AR magazines at twice the price!”
Surefire magazines are 3 times the price but they’re also in stock.