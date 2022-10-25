Bond Arms Grizzly Compact Double Barrel Handgun, Built for EDC

Granbury, TX – -(AmmoLand.com)- Constructed with its namesake in mind, the Grizzly compact double barrel handgun by Bond Arms is ruggedly built through reliability. Whether looking for a carry weapon, camp handgun, truck gun, or just a fun gun for the range, the Grizzly is up to the task. Bond’s compact Grizzly is as tough as a grizzly bear.

Bond Arms Grizzly Compact Double Barrel Handgun & Holster

Chambered in a versatile .45LC / .410, with 3-in. double barrels, Bond Arms created the Grizzly to be both compact and powerful. Machined front and rear sites for accuracy, paired with a trigger guard for safe carry and signature rosewood grizzly bear grips; the Grizzly is five inches long and weighs only 20 oz.

Bond Arms handguns are made by shooters for shooters. They recognize the details that make a compact double-barrel handgun special. Features like: stainless steel barrel and frame, protective trigger guard, cross-bolt safety, and patented rebounding hammer enable the Grizzly to shoot above its class.

Grizzly Holster –

Included with the Grizzly compact handgun is the namesake Grizzly holster. The smooth-lined, outfacing rough leather rig is embossed with the iconic North American grizzly bear. Built with the same durability and longevity as the Grizzly, the matching holster brings an extremely cool factor to the handgun.

Bond Arms customers are leaving rave reviews like:

“I just purchased one of your new Bond Arms Grizzly, and I love it. It comfortably fits in my big ole’ hands, and the recoil does not bother me, and I would definitely recommend this to anybody.” “Bought this for my son in 2021, and he loves it. Recoil from 2.5-in. 410 is agreeable, likewise for .45 Colt. Fit and function are absolutely as good as my Snakeslayer II, for hundreds less. The finish, as received, is actually a bit better than the photograph, but I suspect it varies unit by unit. And all of my Bond Arms barrels fit his Grizzly perfectly (we ping quite a bit with .22).”

The Grizzly is a compact yet powerful handgun that showcases versatility as an everyday carry item and a range wrecker. Feel secure with safety features that make it a safe carry gun, with big enough pop for home defense and personal protection. Be comfortable at home, out and about, in the woods and on the range assisted by the power of a Grizzly.

Bond Arms Grizzly Features:

Grip Material – Rosewood

Grip Size – Extended

Sights – Front blade, fixed rear

Trigger guard – Yes

Bond Arms Grizzly Specs:

Model # – BAGR

MSRP – $377.00

Caliber – .45LC / .410

Barrel Length – 3-in.

Length – 5-in.

Weight – 20 oz.

BOND ARMS, INC. is located in Granbury, Texas, and manufactures the award-winning Bond Arms Derringer – the finest in double barrel protection. Originally organized under the name Texas Armory, the company became incorporated as Bond Arms in 1995 with the idea that the Remington Model 95 over-under, single-action derringer could be converted from an Old West anachronism into a modern & reliable handgun. The barrel and frame were redesigned to safely fire modern calibers & the entire handgun is constructed entirely from stainless steel. This makes for a pistol that’s both strong and durable.

For more information, please visit WWW.BONDARMS.COM

