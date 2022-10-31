Gun Deal: Brownells M16 BCG & Geissele AR15 Enhanced Trigger Bundle $206.99 FREE S&H

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Team Brownells has a great package price on rifle parts we all need more of when building guns. But you can save even more after you apply our exclusive coupon code “Ammoland‘. Pick up the Brownells M16 BCG & Geissele AR15 Enhanced Trigger Bundle for just $206.99 after a coupon code and FREE shipping.

You save $108+ OFF the retail price. Bought separately, the Geissele 2 Stage Trigger is $150.00 by itself! Now you get why we like this offer. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Brownells M16 BCG & Geissele AR15 Enhanced Trigger Bundle The Brownells M16 5.56 Complete Bolt-Carrier Group is designed to work easily and reliably in any AR-15 or M16 rifle chambered in 5.56x45mm, 300 AAC Blackout or .223 Remington. The Brownells M16 5.56 Complete Bolt-Carrier Group is constructed with a bolt made from 9310 steel, which is finished with a heat treatment and shot peening. The carrier is fabricated from 8620 hardened steel. Each element of the bolt-carrier group is finished in a black-nitride coating. Magnetic-particle inspected material

Extractor includes spring and rubber insert

Includes torqued and staked gas key

Functions with any cartridge based on the 5.56 NATO cartridge case The Brownells M16 5.56 Complete Bolt Carrier Group comes with a bolt, bolt carrier, gas key, firing pin, cam pin and a firing pin retaining pin. You can get your kit with a choice of either of two Geissele AR-15 Enhanced Triggers, both available ONLY from Brownells: The B-G2S-E Geissele 2 Stage Enhanced Trigger has a two-stage pull that provides superior control and helps accuracy while maintaining the robustness and reliability Geissele triggers are famous for. The B-G2S-E has a smooth, light 1st stage take up of 2.3 lbs. and a crisp, candy-cane-like 2nd stage break at 1.2 lbs. The B-G2S-E is ideal for use in precision rifles where accuracy and reliability are both critical. The B-GC Geissele Competition Trigger was developed to produce a short, relatively light single-stage pull with a short, quick reset that are ideal for 3 Gun competition and recreational target shooting. Two trigger springs are included so the B-GC can be set up with a 3.2 lb. or 4 lb. pull. The B-GC trigger is not recommended for benchrest shooting or shooting that requires small groups. It is designed for competition involving rapid target engagement.

