Gun Gear: Caldwell XLA 13-23″ Pivoting Bipod …just $41.99 w/ Exclusive Offer

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Caldwell Shooting is a great friend of AmmoLand News, and they have another exclusive deal for our readers. For a limited time, they have the Caldwell XLA 13-23″ Pivoting Bipod at a special price of just $41.99 with FREE shipping on your entire order.

Read AmmoLand’s review of the Caldwell XLA Pivoting Bipod here. Price checking? Ok, look over here, and you see this is a great deal.

To get this deal you have to enter the Caldwell website by clicking our buy now button to activate the exclusive discount on the page after you add it to the cart, you will see the final low price.

The Caldwell XLA Bipods provides stable shooting support that conveniently attaches to almost any firearm with a sling swivel stud. XLA bipods solidly clamp to the swivel stud of the firearm and remain firmly in place without swiveling or twisting while shooting. The lightweight aluminum design adds minimal weight and deploys quickly, with legs that instantly spring out to the shooting position with the touch of a button. The legs are notched for easy indexing to a specific height. There is a connection point for sling attachment and multi-section legs that collapses forward allowing for convenient carry of the firearm. Soft rubber feet provide enhanced stability, while the padded bipod base protects the firearm’s forend.

