CCI Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary of Velocitor HP 22 LR

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Twenty years ago, the Product Development team at CCI created a 22 LR with increased downrange energy, deep penetration, and reliable accuracy. The Velocitor Hollow Point (HP) 22 LR was created to meet those goals and, over the past two decades, has become a favorite for hunters and target shooters.

“Products that don’t perform, don’t last twenty years,” said Justin Ruegsegger, CCI’s Director of Product Development. “The design, quality of components, and most importantly, its performance is why the CCI Velocitor has been a staple to the CCI product line for 20 years. This product was designed and engineered to maximize the performance of a 22 LR small game hunting cartridge.”

The CCI Velocitor shoots flat and hits hard. The round boasts a 1,435 feet-per-second (fps) velocity, which is 200 fps faster than other 22 LR loads with the same bullet weight. The 40-grain copper-plated hollow point combines impressive downrange energy and deep penetration with excellent weight retention and accuracy. This combination of bullet weight and performance makes the Velocitor an excellent hunting round.

“Like all of CCI products, the creation of the Velocitor was a team effort,” said Ruegsegger. “There were a wide range of CCI employees that helped take this product to market from the first idea of the round to product testing, and logo creation. A contest was held to name the new product and one of the employees came up with name Velocitor. Having products last multiple decades shows the quality of products CCI continues to make across many generations of shooters by hard working men and women that hold their products to the highest standards.”

CCI’s Velocitor HP 22 LR combines impressive velocity and down-range energy with over 100 foot-pounds of energy at 100 yards, ideal for longer-range shooting. The Velocitor HP is sold in 50-round boxes.

For more information on all products from CCI Ammunition, go to www.cci-ammunition.com .

