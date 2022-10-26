Colts Coveted Short-Barrel Colt Python is Packed Full of Surprises

West Hartford, Conn. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Introduced in January of 2022, the new 3-inch Python looks like the original revolvers, but that is where the similarities end. Underneath all the beauty, Colt made several improvements that significantly enhanced the functionality and finish of this legendary revolver.
Colt 3″ 357 Magnum Python Revolver
Colt’s newly redesigned action, using nine fewer parts, for a smoother and more robust action. The new leaf spring action is smooth, repeatable, and varies little from cylinder to cylinder vs. Python’s of old. Pythons are double- and single-action guns with a spurred hammer. The silky-smooth trigger pull on a Colt Python is second to none and is part of why these premium revolvers have such outstanding accuracy. Adding to its performance, the new Python includes more steel in the frame, so feeding the Python a steady diet of hot magnum loads is no problem!
Like all new Colt Pythons, the 3-inch barreled version is chambered for the powerful 357 magnum and features a 6-round cylinder. Its semi-bright stainless steel finished barrel and frame contrast with stunning walnut grips. The grip’s shape, deep checkering, and inlaid golden Colt logo are reminiscent of the classic. Its ribbed top strap and full-length underlug are unchanged from the original.
In addition, the ergonomics of the grip are more precise, so shooters won’t have to bring out their hand files. Colt also designed this grip to fit older Python Grips, which is excellent for collectors. User-interchangeable red-ramp front sight allows the consumer to change sights without needing to search out a gunsmith, as with Pythons of old. Its top strap is more robust, with 30% more surface area vs. the original.
Colt Pythons are always fun to shoot, but a peppy load in the 3-inch model promises to bring an even bigger smile to everyone’s face. The compact 3-inch model’s classic looks and modern enhancements ensure a lifetime of shooting pleasure. So, whether it’s for personal defense, enjoyment at the range or filling a gap in a firearms collection, the Colt Python 3-in is worth a closer look.
Colt Python 3-Inch Features:
- Stainless Steel Frame
- Walnut Grips
- Adjustable Rear Sight (windage and elevation)
- Interchangeable Red-Ramp front sight
- Double and Single Action Trigger
- Powerful 357 Mag cartridge
- 6-round capacity
Colt Python 3-Inch Specifications:
- Caliber: 357 Mag
- Capacity: 6 round
- Barrel: 3-inch
- Overall Length: 8.5-inches
- Overall Height: 5.5-inches
- Overall Width: 1.55-inches
- Barrel Technical: 1:14 LH, 6 Groove
- Frame: Stainless Steel
- Finish: Semi-bright
- Grip: Walnut
- Sights: Rear, adjustable (windage and elevation); Front, red ramped
- Trigger Action: Double Action/Single Action
- Trigger Pull Double Action: 7.0 – 9.5 pounds max
- Weight: 40 oz.
- MSRP: $1,499.00
Colt’s Manufacturing
Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is among the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of firearms. Founded by Samuel Colt in 1836, Colt’s Manufacturing has supplied civilian, military and law enforcement customers in the United States and abroad for over 185 years. Colt operates its manufacturing facility in West Hartford, Conn.
For more information, please visit www.colt.com.
Ah, I believe that colt was sold to a foreign company and wonder if these are made in America. In addition the new colts were having problems firing all the different 357 rounds and their suggestion was that if you found a brand that would not shoot get a different brand of bullet. They tried fixing them but from what I read there was no guarantee.
So, with the new ownership and the new redesign, is the problem fixed?