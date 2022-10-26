Colts Coveted Short-Barrel Colt Python is Packed Full of Surprises

West Hartford, Conn. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Introduced in January of 2022, the new 3-inch Python looks like the original revolvers, but that is where the similarities end. Underneath all the beauty, Colt made several improvements that significantly enhanced the functionality and finish of this legendary revolver.

Colt 3″ 357 Magnum Python Revolver

Colt’s newly redesigned action, using nine fewer parts, for a smoother and more robust action. The new leaf spring action is smooth, repeatable, and varies little from cylinder to cylinder vs. Python’s of old. Pythons are double- and single-action guns with a spurred hammer. The silky-smooth trigger pull on a Colt Python is second to none and is part of why these premium revolvers have such outstanding accuracy. Adding to its performance, the new Python includes more steel in the frame, so feeding the Python a steady diet of hot magnum loads is no problem!

Like all new Colt Pythons, the 3-inch barreled version is chambered for the powerful 357 magnum and features a 6-round cylinder. Its semi-bright stainless steel finished barrel and frame contrast with stunning walnut grips. The grip’s shape, deep checkering, and inlaid golden Colt logo are reminiscent of the classic. Its ribbed top strap and full-length underlug are unchanged from the original.

In addition, the ergonomics of the grip are more precise, so shooters won’t have to bring out their hand files. Colt also designed this grip to fit older Python Grips, which is excellent for collectors. User-interchangeable red-ramp front sight allows the consumer to change sights without needing to search out a gunsmith, as with Pythons of old. Its top strap is more robust, with 30% more surface area vs. the original.

Colt Pythons are always fun to shoot, but a peppy load in the 3-inch model promises to bring an even bigger smile to everyone’s face. The compact 3-inch model’s classic looks and modern enhancements ensure a lifetime of shooting pleasure. So, whether it’s for personal defense, enjoyment at the range or filling a gap in a firearms collection, the Colt Python 3-in is worth a closer look.

Colt Python 3-Inch Features:

Stainless Steel Frame

Walnut Grips

Adjustable Rear Sight (windage and elevation)

Interchangeable Red-Ramp front sight

Double and Single Action Trigger

Powerful 357 Mag cartridge

6-round capacity

Colt Python 3-Inch Specifications:

Caliber: 357 Mag

Capacity: 6 round

Barrel: 3-inch

Overall Length: 8.5-inches

Overall Height: 5.5-inches

Overall Width: 1.55-inches

Barrel Technical: 1:14 LH, 6 Groove

Frame: Stainless Steel

Finish: Semi-bright

Grip: Walnut

Sights: Rear, adjustable (windage and elevation); Front, red ramped

Trigger Action: Double Action/Single Action

Trigger Pull Double Action: 7.0 – 9.5 pounds max

Weight: 40 oz.

MSRP: $1,499.00

Colt’s Manufacturing

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (www.colt.com) is among the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of firearms. Founded by Samuel Colt in 1836, Colt’s Manufacturing has supplied civilian, military and law enforcement customers in the United States and abroad for over 185 years. Colt operates its manufacturing facility in West Hartford, Conn.

