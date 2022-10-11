|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Brownells with a great low price on the CZ USA Scorpion 3 Plus Micro 9mm Luger Pistol, with a rebate bonus of two magazines and a backpack for $1169.10 after coupon code "AMMOLAND" at check out.
CZ USA Scorpion 3 Plus Micro 9mm Luger Pistol
Ambidextrous mag release. The new mag release is now AR-style and accessible on both sides.
- Ambidextrous bolt catch. The new location of the bolt catch allows for the user to operate it left or right handed.
- Upgraded grip design. The new ergonomic grip design makes it a more comfortable shooting experience for the user.
- Enhanced sights. The adjustable four aperture aluminum sights are updated to deliver lower 1/3 co-witness with popular red dots, providing a better sight picture and reliable backup.
- Redesigned polymer handguard. The M-LOK® handguard is now upgraded from aluminum to polymer to reduce heat transfer and for a more comfortable shooting experience.
- Improved upper and lower receiver. The upper receiver has been modified to allow for better options when attaching different accessories to the endcap. The redesigned magwell allows the user more room on the handguard for large or gloved hands.
New magazines. The 3+ magazines are backward compatible with the Scorpion EVO 3.
Gun Deals: CZ USA Scorpion 3 Plus Micro 9mm Luger Pistol $1169.10 REBATE +CODE
