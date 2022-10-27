Have You Seen the ESCORT DF12 Modern Sporting Shotgun?

Rogers, AR – -(AmmoLand.com)-A bold design, loaded with smart features, the ESCORT DF12 stands out in an ever-growing world of modern shotguns. This auto-loader is a sporting enthusiast’s dream and is ideal for close-range applications. Using the modern sporting rifle design and capitalizing on adaptable features, the DF12 reaches beyond its potential as a mere shotgun. The 18 in. barrel includes three chokes, accommodates heavy slugs and light bird shots, making it a great all-around option.

ESCORT DF12 Modern Sporting Shotgun

This DF12 is manufactured from tough aircraft-grade alloy with an overall weight of 8.9 lbs. The upper and lower receivers are overbuilt with a robust construction that is meant to take a beating. As one of ESCORT’s VTS models, this semi-automatic shotgun runs on a gas-powered system similar to those found in traditional auto-loading shotguns, but without the added bulk of a tube below the barrel.

This 12-gauge, magazine-fed shotgun is chambered in 3″ magnum and will cycle both 3″ and 2 ¾” loads without hesitation. The DF12 comes with an ESCORT standard oxidation resistant, chrome-plated, drilled steel barrel. Each barrel is proof tested at the factory to ensure the utmost strength. A muzzle cover protects the barrel and locks the forend into place, adding to the robustness and modularity of this shotgun platform.

Fieldstripping and cleaning are a breeze with the DF12. The upper and lower receivers are detachable, much like their modern sporting rifle counterparts, allowing enthusiasts to feel at home with this shotgun. The DF12 also includes a fixed tactical stock, an integrated pistol grip, and a manual trigger safety switch which ensures a safe shooting experience.

A reversible charging handle enables ambidextrous operation and ease of use for all shooters. Picatinny rails have been meticulously crafted into upper receiver forend, providing real estate for shooting accessories. An elevation adjustable cheek rest allows optimal sight alignment with the higher sitting sights on the carry handle and with the optional flip-up sights. ESCORT helps usher shotguns into the 21st century with amenities that make the DF12 a joy to shoot.

Modern sporting style, gas-operated, semi-automatic shotgun

Two 5-round magazines (optional 2-round magazines available)

18 in. barrel for shot or slugs

Includes three chokes – F, IC, CYL (Brake)

Oxidation resistant – chrome-plated, drilled steel barrel

All barrels are proof tested

Capable of firing both 3 in. and 2 ¾ in. shells

Reversible charging handle for ambidextrous operation

Fixed tactical stock with integrated pistol grip

Elevation adjustable comb

Soft rubber buttpad for recoil absorption

Detachable upper and lower alloy receiver

Picatinny rails integrated into receiver and forend

Aluminum alloy forend with 4 picatinny rails

Manual trigger safety switch

Detachable carrying handle

Adjustable rear sight built into the carrying handle

Adjustable front sight

Optional flip-up front and rear sight set included

Angled foregrip included

Sling mounts

Tough matte black or FDE Cerakote finish

5+1 capacity

37.6 in. overall length

8.9 lbs.

HatsanUSA is the exclusive distributor of Hatsan airguns and ESCORT firearms in the U.S. Recognized for craftsmanship and precision performance, Hatsan products provide an exceptional shooting experience. The brands are purpose-driven and renowned for outstanding power, performance, reliability, and value. Hatsan takes pride in its vertically integrated manufacturing process, enabling it to maintain the highest quality, workmanship, and a competitive advantage.