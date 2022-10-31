Federal’s 100-Year Celebration: Crushing Clays & Transforming Rifle Ammunition ~VIDEO

ANOKA, Minnesota – -(AmmoLand.com)- As part of the 100-year anniversary celebration, Federal Ammunition is featuring monthly online content celebrating Federal’s rich history. Recent new article posts highlighted Federal’s shotshell target loads and Federal’s high-quality rifle ammunition. Content can be found on the 100-year anniversary micro website: A Century Of Authority (federalpremium.com).

Federal Ammunition 100 Years

Chronicling the history of Federal’s target shotshell line, “Crushing Clays Since The Early Days” describes what has made Federal loads a top choice for target shooters. In 1964 Federal introduced the Champion Target load setting the standard for competitive shooters. Federal target loads are known for consistent patterns and reliable performance and remain a top choice for competitive shooters.

“From backyard clay shoots to the Grand American and the Olympics, Federal target loads have set the standard in these competitions,” said Jason Nash, Federal Ammunition Vice President of Marketing. “When you consider the wide range of competitions that Federal Ammunition has helped shooters be successful in for decades, it’s another accomplishment in our company’s rich history.”

World War II propelled Federal ammunition to produce centerfire rifle ammunition. “Federal Transforms Rifle Ammunition” details the journey of Federal Rifle Ammunition production from WWII to ammunition rounds in which hunters, target shooters, and law enforcement have come to trust and use. As part of the continued advancement in the highest quality commercial loads available, Federal opened the Federal Custom Shop. A dedicated team of veteran, expert engineers, working at a state-of-the-art loading bench, hand-assemble the most precise ammunition with the best projectiles possible for almost 30 different centerfire rifle cartridges.

“Since 1963, Federal Ammunition has been producing centerfire rifle ammunition in a wide range of calibers and bullet designs,” said Nash. “Over the years we have been able to make advancements in bullet design and performance to fit popular rifle calibers. Quality and performance are a must in everything we produce and the advancements in our products proves that.”

Each month through the end of 2022, Federal Ammunition will be uploading additional content focused on the rich history of this American ammunition company. In addition to the monthly online content, Federal Ammunition has released a 244-page book preserving the company’s history. Federal Ammunition: The First Hundred Years can be found online at: Buy Federal The First 100 Years for USD 59.99 | Federal Ammunition (federalpremium.com)

