The Kel-Tec SUB-2000 is a self-loading carbine for pistol cartridges. The SUB-2000 has a greatly enhanced accuracy and extended range compared to a handgun. The superior precision is also very useful against small or partially covered targets at shorter range. The amount of training to master the SUB-2000 is only a fraction of that required for a handgun. The SUB-2000 has been developed from Kel-Tec’s highly successful SUB-9 rifle. Although retaining some features of the old rifle, the SUB-2000 is a completely new design. Emphasis has been put on consumer safety, but without impeding the performance. Polymers are used to a large extent, resulting in increased durability and reduced price.

The bolt can be locked in the rear position by the operating handle. The main safety is of protected push bolt type disconnecting the trigger bar and interlocking the hammer and sear. By rotating the barrel upwards and back, the SUB-2000 can be reduced to a size of 16.25” x 7” to facilitate secure storage and utilize the internal deployment lock which is operated by a proprietary key. The rear sight is of aperture type and the fluorescent front sight can be adjusted for windage and elevation.

This 9mm SUB-2000 is configured with Glock 17-Round 9mm Magazines.

KEL-TEC SUB-2000 GEN2 SPECIFICATIONS

Grip/Mag Model: Glock 17

Finish: Blued metal; Black polymer

Blowback operated semi-auto

Push-bolt safety

Bolt can be locked in rear position

Impact modified glass-reinforced Zytel polymer receiver, stock & forend

M-LOK slotted forend w/integrated top & bottom Picatinny rails

Folding, 3-position stock w/single point sling loop attachment & 1.25″ wide sling loop slot & Picatinny bottom rail

16.25″ threaded barrel rotates upwards & back for easy storage size (16.25″x7″)

Removable thread protector

Aperture-type rear sight

Fully-adjustable AR-style metal front sight

Accepts most double-stack handgun mags

Easy disassembly without tools

Overall Length: 29.25″-30.50″

Weight: 4.25 lbs.

The SUB-2000 can easily be disassembled for cleaning or inspection without tools.