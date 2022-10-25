Daily Gun Deals: Glock 22 Gen4, Semi-Automatic .40 S&W Police TradeIn $359.99 FREEs&h

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a batch of Law Enformendnet trade-in Glock 22 Gen4, Semi-Automatics in .40 S&W for just $359.99 with coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” at check out. Club members get FREE shipping on all orders.

Glock® 22 Gen4 .40 S&W Semi-auto Pistol, Used LET Model

The Gen4 G22 introduced a number of new features to the familiar duty pistol, making it a little more accommodating and a little softer to shoot. The Dual Recoil Spring Assembly greatly reduces felt recoil while also extending service life. A reversible enlarged mag catch makes it lefty-friendly—and easier to operate, whichever hand you shoot with.

It’s no surprise that it continues to be among the most widely-used Law Enforcement pistols in the world. That’s good news for you, because we found a small lot of Law Enforcement trade-in models…which means you can get your hands on it for way less than the original sticker price.

PLEASE NOTE: While this model DOES support the Modular Back Strap System, it DOES NOT come with the extra back straps due to it being a police trade-in.

  • Barrel is manufactured using a cold-hammer forging method for uniform precision and consistency
  • Modular Back Strap System for a comfortable trigger pull (does NOT come with the extra back straps)
  • Enlarged reversible magazine catch allows you to switch the catch to the left or right side of the pistol
  • Dual recoil spring assembly reduces felt recoil and increases durability
  • Rough textured frame enhances grip traction
  • Safe Action® System helps ensure your firearm does not fire unintentionally
  • Gas nitride finish for maximum durability and corrosion resistance
  • Includes (1) 15-rd. magazine

PLEASE NOTE: As this is a law enforcement trade-in, expect to see some finish rub and holster wear, but performance is assured.

Related Reviews:

2 Comments
JayWPB

I want to know what they are trading them in for, and why.

AZ Lefty

Departments are going to 9mm. With advances in Bullet design the 9 is now considered effective. I had some Gold Dots for hte early 2000s and compared to todays the differences are very noticeable.

Buy one put a 40 to 9mm conversion barrel in it and you have a good inexpensive 2 caliber gun. I own a G22 and a G35 I hove 9mm barrels for both

