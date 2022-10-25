Daily Gun Deals: Glock 22 Gen4, Semi-Automatic .40 S&W Police TradeIn $359.99 FREEs&h

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a batch of Law Enformendnet trade-in Glock 22 Gen4, Semi-Automatics in .40 S&W for just $359.99 with coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” at check out. Club members get FREE shipping on all orders.

Glock® 22 Gen4 .40 S&W Semi-auto Pistol, Used LET Model

The Gen4 G22 introduced a number of new features to the familiar duty pistol, making it a little more accommodating and a little softer to shoot. The Dual Recoil Spring Assembly greatly reduces felt recoil while also extending service life. A reversible enlarged mag catch makes it lefty-friendly—and easier to operate, whichever hand you shoot with.

It’s no surprise that it continues to be among the most widely-used Law Enforcement pistols in the world. That’s good news for you, because we found a small lot of Law Enforcement trade-in models…which means you can get your hands on it for way less than the original sticker price.

PLEASE NOTE: While this model DOES support the Modular Back Strap System, it DOES NOT come with the extra back straps due to it being a police trade-in.

Barrel is manufactured using a cold-hammer forging method for uniform precision and consistency

Modular Back Strap System for a comfortable trigger pull (does NOT come with the extra back straps)

Enlarged reversible magazine catch allows you to switch the catch to the left or right side of the pistol

Dual recoil spring assembly reduces felt recoil and increases durability

Rough textured frame enhances grip traction

Safe Action® System helps ensure your firearm does not fire unintentionally

Gas nitride finish for maximum durability and corrosion resistance

Includes (1) 15-rd. magazine

PLEASE NOTE: As this is a law enforcement trade-in, expect to see some finish rub and holster wear, but performance is assured.