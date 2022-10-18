Gun Rights Group Blasts Biden, Democrats for Exploiting Raleigh

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- In a blistering reaction to the way Democrat politicians, including President Joe Biden, rushed to exploit the mass shooting in Raleigh, N.C., the head of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms observed, “The party and its president have once again revealed they will use any tragedy to promote their agenda of public disarmament.”

In a statement from the White House following the incident in which five people were murdered by a gun-wielding teenager, Biden declared, “For the lives we’ve lost and the lives we can save, I took historic action to stop gun violence in our nation, including signing the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. But we must do more. We must pass an assault weapons ban. The American people support this commonsense action to get weapons of war off our streets. House Democrats have already passed it. The Senate should do the same. Send it to my desk and I’ll sign it.”

While published reports, including one broadcast by WRAL news quoting actual radio transmissions, say the suspect was armed with a shotgun, it didn’t stifle Biden and others from calling for a renewal of a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

“Even before the investigation had really started,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, “Democrat politicians were clamoring for more gun control. Biden quickly renewed his crusade for a ban on ‘assault weapons’ and others followed his lead. To exploit such tragedies by immediately calling for additional gun control laws that would not have prevented this crime, and will not prevent other crimes, is the height of intellectual dishonesty.”

This would not be the first time anti-gun politicians got it wrong about a mass shooting. When gunman Aaron Alexis opened fire at the Washington, D.C. Navy Shipyard in 2013, killing 12 people and wounding three others, the media and anti-gunners quickly—and mistakenly—asserted the killer was armed with an “assault weapon.”

But Alexis was armed with a 12-gauge Remington 870 pump-action shotgun with a cut-off stock and sawn barrel. It was the quick work of one broadcast journalist, Jackie Bensen at NBC4, who initially reported that it was a shotgun, not a rifle, being used by Alexis. The revelation turned the narrative and set the record straight.

At a time when polling shows a majority of voters do not want Biden to run for a second term, an accusation of intellectual dishonesty can’t be good. But Gottlieb put it in perspective that gun rights activists across the map understand.

“This is one more example of Joe Biden and other Democrats lying about guns, which really shouldn’t surprise anybody,” Gottlieb said in a statement to the media. “They habitually lie to further a gun prohibition agenda that has nothing to do with public safety. The number of times Biden has personally lied about guns and the Second Amendment is well known. He was called out by the Washington Post Fact Checker for saying there were gun restrictions when the nation was founded more than 240 years ago.”

“Lying” hardly seems too strong a word when it comes to Biden and guns. When The Hill reported about Biden’s canard last year, it quoted his speech on violent crime.

“And I might add: The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon,” Biden said.

Biden’s penchant for prevarication may be one reason his polling numbers are low. According to Rasmussen Reports, “only 26% of Likely U.S. voters think Biden should run for reelection in 2024. Sixty percent (60%) say Biden should not run. Another 14% are not sure.”

The survey revealed that 43 percent of voters think Biden is “physically and mentally up to the job,” while 54 percent think he is not. Those numbers include 26 percent who are “very confident” of Biden’s ability and 40 percent who are “not at all confident.”

As the midterms are looming in less than three weeks, this lack of confidence appears to be rubbing off on Congressional Democrats. In a separate Rasmussen survey, the veteran polling company revealed “if the elections for Congress were held today, 48% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for the Republican candidate, while 41% would vote for the Democrat.” But the election isn’t today. Gun owners and conservatives must not become confidently complacent. They’ve got to vote.

The Rasmussen survey was conducted Oct. 9-13 among 2,500 likely voters with a +/- 2 percentage points sampling error.

Democrat demands for more gun control just months after the Second Amendment has been reaffirmed by the Supreme Court as protective of an individual right to keep and bear arms, with no room for a “means-end” scrutiny test, only serves to show how out-of-touch the party has become, some activists will argue.

The “party of gun prohibition” isn’t faring too well among Independent voters, Rasmussen learned. According to Rasmussen, “Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 46% would vote Republican and 30% would vote Democrat, while nine percent (9%) would vote for some other candidate and 15% are undecided.” It’s that critical 15 percent of undecideds Democrats cannot afford to alienate any further, and a renewed attack on their Second Amendment rights would be poorly timed.

That hasn’t stopped Biden from attempting to exploit the Raleigh tragedy in an effort to revive his crusade to ban modern semi-auto rifles, when published reports say a shotgun was apparently used.

“Biden simply can’t get his story straight about guns,” Gottlieb observed, “and when something isn’t straight, it is crooked. That seems to be the way Joe Biden has always been about guns, and it has rubbed off on his party. Gun owners have figured it out, which is why they have drifted away from the Democrats, and taken their votes with them.”

As the midterm elections loom, one question demands an answer: Have Democrats simply written off gun owners altogether?

If the party isn’t interested in protecting the rights of law-abiding firearms owners, then gun owners might justifiably conclude they’re not interested in your votes.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.